MXGP has a world champion for 2022! In this latest edition of the Racer X MXGP Race Review podcast, journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips churn the Grand Prix of Finland at Hyvinkää, where HRC’s Tim Gajser locked down his fourth premier-class title. The MX2 chase is still wide open, however, with two rounds left to go this season. The usual news, views, opinions, and banter in this latest show presented by Just 1 Racing.

