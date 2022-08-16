Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
GP Report: MXGP of Finland Recap Podcast

GP Report MXGP of Finland Recap Podcast

August 16, 2022 3:35pm
by:

Main image courtesy of Yamaha/Bavo Swijgers

MXGP has a world champion for 2022! In this latest edition of the Racer X MXGP Race Review podcast, journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips churn the Grand Prix of Finland at Hyvinkää, where HRC’s Tim Gajser locked down his fourth premier-class title. The MX2 chase is still wide open, however, with two rounds left to go this season. The usual news, views, opinions, and banter in this latest show presented by Just 1 Racing.

Read the full MXGP of Finland post-race press release from Infront Moto Racing.

Video Highlights

MXGP Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Finland - MXGP

August 14, 2022
Iitti-Kymi Ring
Kymenlaakso Finland
Rider Motos Bike
1Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 Yamaha
2Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 2 Yamaha
3Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 3 Yamaha
4Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands1 - 6 Husqvarna
5Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium7 - 4 Yamaha
MXGP Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia674
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland570
3Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands525
4Jorge Prado Spain517
5Maxime Renaux France506
MX2 Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Finland - MX2

August 14, 2022
Iitti-Kymi Ring
Kymenlaakso Finland
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 1 KTM
2Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 2 Husqvarna
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 7 Yamaha
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium7 - 4 KTM
MX2 Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium676
2Tom Vialle France661
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany535
4Kevin Horgmo Norway476
5Thibault Benistant France434
