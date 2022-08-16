Gibson Tyres Mount an American Comeback

Germany’s Gibson Tyre Tech has been making waves in the European off-road market since 2014 with their innovative, enthusiast-made line of tires, tubes, and mousses. The brand has built a dedicated following among the sport’s grassroots and hardcore riders because they keep thing old-school and low to the ground. Real-world results are what matter, and that means listening to and acting on feedback from riders and teams quickly and effectively. That means better results, faster.

Gibson is currently the official tire of Honda’s official German MX team, KMP Honda Racing. With 30 riders, it’s one of the largest pro teams in all of Europe, competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the European Championship, and the ADAC MX Masters Series, as well as the youth-focused ADAC Youngster Cup. Junior FIM Super Enduro champ Leon Hentschel also swears by Gibson’s high-quality tire range, which packs in a variety of profiles and dimensions for pretty much any application and terrain you can imagine.

Teams and riders work closely with Gibson’s R&D Department in Germany, providing instant feedback on the products directly from the track and working together with experienced industry engineers to continuously make improvements. When they find an idea that works, they invest their time and money to make the best version possible a reality.

Gibson’s products have been available here in the States, as well as globally, for a couple years now, but they’re about to get a massive profile boost with help from their new U.S. distributor, PMR Motosports. With PMR’s help, Gibson will be able to expand their reach and availability and turn a whole new group of riders on to their innovative product lineup.

“We are very happy to introduce our new distributor for the U.S. market, which is PMR Motosports,” says Gibson’s Christian Kersten. The brand hopes to expand in America, reaching riders across the moto and enduro communities and show them a genuine alternative tire with performance levels that just might surprise them.

For more information, visit gibsontyretechusa.com, or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @GibsonTyreTechUSA.