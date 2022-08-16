The following press release is from the French Motorcycling Federation (FMF):

The French Motorcycling Federation is pleased to lift the veil on the French Team which will wear our colours during the 75th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in RedBud (USA) on September 24 & 25.

The objective is clear: to win back the Chamberlain Trophy on this legendary circuit which saw the French team win its last title in this competition in 2018.

The French Motorcycling Federation shows its full support for its blue-white-red delegation. Like previous editions, the FFM will make every effort to place its riders in the best possible position and leave RedBud with plates 1, 2 and 3 for the 2023 edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée!

The riders representing the team in Red Bud will be:

MXGP:Maxime Renaux

MX2: Marvin Musquin

OPEn: Dylan Ferrandis