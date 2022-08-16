Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Tommy Watts

August 16, 2022 12:30pm
FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up former Team Green star Tommy Watts to talk about his short but impactful time on the SX/MX circuit, what he’s doing now, racing Jeff Stanton, why he hung it up so early, and more.

Listen to the Watts podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

