Weege and JT join me to talk about all the things that happened at the Unadilla National, including that ride by Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence’s tough day, Jo-Jo Shimoda winning again, timing and scoring, and even the Haiden Deegan “claim” thing from the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

