Last Saturday’s Unadilla National saw a remarkable pair of rides from Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton where he passed some of Pro Motocross’ elite in both motos to go 1-1. At the tip of the spear both times was Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, who ended up leading 10 laps on the day at Unadilla. In the past when we talk about incredible rides through the field to win both motos, it would be Tomac who we are talking about. The three-time 450 class champion even has had a name associated with his incredible rides: Beast Mode. But Sexton seemingly took a page out of the Tomac playbook at Unadilla and gave him a taste of his own medicine as Sexton came from sixth to first and sliced up a seven-second deficit to Tomac in a hurry in the first moto only to follow it up with a quick catch and pass on lap four of the second moto.

It was impressive. But perhaps more impressive was who Sexton was catching and passing. Eli Tomac doesn’t relinquish the lead often. In his entire 450 class career prior to Unadilla, Eli Tomac had started 176 motos and won 64 of them. Only eight times over those 176 motos had Eli Tomac been leading the race at some point and not gone on to win the moto. Two of those eight times were DNF’s though as his bike failed from the lead of the first moto at RedBud in 2018 and of course there was the huge crash while leading the second moto at Thunder Valley in 2015 that ended his season. Eliminating those two outliers, Tomac had realistically only been caught and passed for the win six times in 176 races. If he goes to the lead, there’s a pretty good chance he’s staying there.