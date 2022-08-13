Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the ninth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to the 52nd anniversary of Unadilla MX. While we go racing today, we cannot forget those no longer with us: last year I had dinner with northeasterner Bill Dill of 3D Racing, who passed away in February earlier this year after a fight with brain cancer. Dill gave some of the Racer X crew “lobstas” as they would say in New England, and while Dill is no longer with us, I wanted to give him a shout-out for hosting us here last year. And unfortunately, another gentleman is not here with us today. Ward Robinson, founded of Unadilla MX, passed away on Monday, August 8, at the age of 85. Godspeed, Ward Robinson.

Today should provide some great weather for racing as the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship returns after two weekends off as the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch took place. The industry got a glimpse at some of this sport’s future stars and hungout under the baking Tennessee sun, but today’s conditions should not be as brutal. We are expecting no precipitation with a high of 75 degrees. While the weather conditions should not be difficult, today will not be a walk in the park. The historic Unadilla MX track will get rough and rutted, causing riders to be smart about passes and lines choices all day long.