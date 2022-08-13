Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Unadilla

Race Day Feed Unadilla

August 13, 2022 10:00am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the ninth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to the 52nd anniversary of Unadilla MX. While we go racing today, we cannot forget those no longer with us: last year I had dinner with northeasterner Bill Dill of 3D Racing, who passed away in February earlier this year after a fight with brain cancer. Dill gave some of the Racer X crew “lobstas” as they would say in New England, and while Dill is no longer with us, I wanted to give him a shout-out for hosting us here last year. And unfortunately, another gentleman is not here with us today. Ward Robinson, founded of Unadilla MX, passed away on Monday, August 8, at the age of 85. Godspeed, Ward Robinson.

Today should provide some great weather for racing as the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship returns after two weekends off as the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch took place. The industry got a glimpse at some of this sport’s future stars and hungout under the baking Tennessee sun, but today’s conditions should not be as brutal. We are expecting no precipitation with a high of 75 degrees. While the weather conditions should not be difficult, today will not be a walk in the park. The historic Unadilla MX track will get rough and rutted, causing riders to be smart about passes and lines choices all day long.

  • Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. Align Media
  • Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. Align Media

If you cannot remember exactly where we left off two weeks ago at the Washougal National, here is a quick refresher. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac are in the midst of one of the closest championship battles of all-time. At the eighth round, Tomac struck with his eighth moto win in a row, but Sexton claimed the win in moto two to claim the overall and slow the Tomac train. They are separated by a five-point difference as we head into today’s racing. Third place in the standings Jason Anderson is a distant 79 points behind ET3, although “El Hombre” is having his best Pro Motocross season to date. We should be in for another great day of racing between the front runners. Today’s racing will feature the return of several big-name riders: Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, and Dean Wilson. Ferrandis will debut his #1 plate this summer for the first time after suffering a torn thumb ligament only days before the opener that required surgery. Stewart and Wilson suffered respective injuries in Monster Energy AMA Supercross but are both in for today. When Stewart lines up, it will mark his first Pro Motocross race in eight years, as his last race was the 2014 Budds Creek National in July 2014. And do not count out Ken Roczen, who finished 1-1 at the last two visits to Unadilla MX in 2019 and 2021. Roczen is 90 points behind Tomac but could shake up the championship this weekend with another strong ride.

  • Dean Wilson's Husqvarna FC 450. Align Media
  • Malcolm Stewart's Husqvarna FC 450. Align Media
  • Sarah and Dean Wilson Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis is back racing this weekend for the first time in 2022 Pro Motocross. Align Media
  • Shane McElrath with his new ride. Align Media
Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States364
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States359
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States285
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany274
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States251
Full Standings

In the 250 Class, defending champion Jett Lawrence has a strong grip on the championship. He has a 28-point lead over his older brother Hunter Lawrence, and a 49-point lead over third-place Jo Shimoda. Jettson has claimed seven of the eight overall wins so far and looks to keep the ball rolling. New York native Justin Cooper is coming off of his first moto win of the season in the final moto at Washougal before the two-week break. Cooper came into the season with the foot injury that sidelined him for the entire Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship but has got the ball rolling lately. The #32 is hoping to put in a strong showing at his home state race.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia355
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia327
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan306
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States275
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States207
Full Standings

Tune in to all the action from Unadilla MX today.

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

In the 250 Class Group B session, it was Jorgen Talviku who topped the session aboard a Husqvarna FC 250 with a 2:22.222. Talviku needs to hit up Randy Richardson for some Teenior Citizen contingency with that time! In the first 250 Class Group A session, it was New York’s Justin Cooper who dropped a 2:14.525 late to take the top time. Second fastest to Cooper was a 2:16.107 by RJ Hampshire as he was the first of a handful of riders with 2:16s, joined by Jett Lawrence, Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, Jo Shimoda, and Nick Romano.

250 Class Group A qualifying session 1 results
250 Class Group A qualifying session 1 results

450 Class

In the first 450 Class Group A session, it was Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen who put in a fast 2:14.543 to best Joey Savatgy’s 2:15.181, Eli Tomac’s 2:15.374, and Jason Anderson’s 2:15.530. Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis puts in a 2:16.833 in his first qualifying session of the season, as Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson put down heaters of 2:20.831 and 2:20.893, respectively. In the 450 Class Group B session, Ronnie Stewart topped the field with a 2:21.536.

450 Class Group A qualifying session 1 results
450 Class Group A qualifying session 1 results

