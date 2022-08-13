Return of the Champ

We’ve waited patiently for 16 motos for the return of the 2021 450 National Champion, Dylan Ferrandis, and now the wait is mercifully over. After tearing a ligament in his thumb before the beginning of the season, Ferrandis will make his first appearance of the summer at Unadilla and there are so many questions surrounding his return. He was ungodly fast last year, but will he have that same pace when he comes back, especially after not racing a single moto yet? And if he can regain his 2021 form, how will it stack up against the insane pace being set up front right now by Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton? It’s impossible to predict, but it sure is going to be entertaining to see how it plays out at Unadilla! –Hansel

The Pace Setters

Speaking of Tomac and Sexton, when we left off at Washougal both were still crushing the field by insane margins, and the only competition either had came from each other. At Washougal Sexton finally beat Tomac for the overall too after taking second place in eight consecutive motos. Can Sexton turn the tide on Tomac, or will the three-time champ turn up the heat down the stretch and add to his five-point lead? Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride between these two at the final four races! –Hansel

Bolstered Ranks

We’ve already mentioned Wilson, Stewart, and Ferrandis, but there are a host of additional riders scheduled to return to action at Unadilla. Cameron McAdoo, Nick Romano, and Michael Mosiman are all scheduled to be back in action this weekend. Levi Kitchen was originally slated to return as well, although we weren't able to verify his presence at time of posting. But even if he doesn't end up making it back, we’re still going to see some serious talent re-infused into the 250 Class at Unadilla, which could make for some pretty interesting battles. –Hansel