Our guy "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti was back riding and training following his broken arm at the Atlanta Supercross a few months ago, but he suffered another injury. Phil, nooooo! Poor "Filthy" suffered another break to the same arm and is now sidelined again. Bummer! Luckily, even during his recovery, he's able to answer your questions. We don't think he's happy about it, but what else is new?

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil!

Seriously man, where have you been? Give us an update on your status.

Weege

Ahhh Man,

Not what was planned. Had a little mistake two weeks that turned into a big hiccup. I was doing some final testing to get ready for Unadilla, and little swap causing my foot to slip off. The rest was history. Always a gut-wrenching feeling when you go to get up and you can’t push yourself up off the ground a first. I sat dumbfounded and just yelled F$&@. You know right away. I was so looking forward to it. But some stuff is just outta my control, as much as you think it’s in control. I was supposed to go to Loretta’s, but I couldn’t because I just had surgery. They added another plate to my arm with seven or eight screws. But who is even counting at this point. So as of now, my arm does feel really good, and I’m planning on being back in eight weeks.