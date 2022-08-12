Team Italy Announces 2022 Motocross of Nations Team

Team Italy has confirmed their selection for the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations taking place in Redbud, USA on the 24th and 25th of September.

The Team Manager Thomas Traversini decided to take the 9 times World Champion Antonio Cairoli as the captain of Team Italy together with Mattia Guadagnini already Junior Motocross World Championship winner and part of the winning 2021 squad. The newest rider of 2022 Team Italy is Andrea Adamo, already podium finisher in the MX2 class in Mantova; while Alberto Forato will be the reserve.

Giovanni Copioli, Presidente of FMI: “We are going to USA as the winners and having the chance to see the numbers 1,2 & 3 will be a big emotion for everybody; of course, the goal is to win again but it will be challenging for our team and the guys. I’m proud to have Antonio and Mattia and of course, a new entry as Andrea Adamo in the Team and I'm sure we'll get good results ”.

Roberto Rustichelli, Coordinator of the Motocross Committee FMI: “I think the 2022 Team Italy represents perfectly what we are doing as a Federation; a legend like Antonio Cairoli together with two young riders like Mattia Guadagnini and Andrea Adamo. Having the chance to see those three riders together makes me proud of the work we are doing with the Italian federation”

Thomas Traversini, Technical Committee of FMI: “We decided to choose those riders because we trust them 100% and we are sure that we’ll take good results; Antonio is a legend and lately showed everybody to be still one of the fastest guys in the world. Mattia is a strong guy and is getting used to the 450 and the speed of the bike and Andrea lately is always on the top 10 of the MX2 class and I'm sure he'll get good results. Last but not least I want to thank also Alberto that gave us the availability to keep him a reserve ”