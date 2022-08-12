Racer X Films: 2002 Kawasaki KX125 Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos: Spencer Owens
For this build, we hooked up with the recently retired pro racer Martin Castelo, who wanted to do a project while he recovered from wrist surgery. Martin spent the last six seasons racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 250SX for different teams, earning a handful of top-ten finishes along the way. He’s stepped away from pro racing to start his own World Moto motocross academy, where he coaches all different levels of riders, from top amateurs to 50cc kids. He’s also done a few international camps with the goal of bridging the gap between Latin America and the USA.
Parts List:
Wiseco Performance Products
Racer Elite Piston Kit, Clutch Basket, Clutch Pack Kit
Pro X Racing Parts
Connecting Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings and Crank Seals, Carb Rebuild Kit, Clutch Cable, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Clutch Inner Hub, Clutch Pressure Plate, Front Wheel Bearing, Rear Wheel Bearing, Front Wheel Spacer Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Front Brake Caliper Rebuild Kit, Rear Brake Caliper Kit, Front Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Front Sprocket, Rear Sprocket Alloy, MX Chain Gold, Counter Shaft Seal Kit, Upper and Lower Chain Roller, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Linkage Bearing Kit
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix and Chemicals
Faster USA
Complete Wheel Build from Stock Hubs
Specbolt Fasteners
Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit
Cranks by Andrew Langston
Crankshaft Rebuild with ProX Rod Kit
Twisted Development
Engine Rebuild
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear and Race Prep Masking
Sano Metal Finishing
Vapor Honing and Cerakoting
FMF Racing
Factory Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer
Lectron
Lectron High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable (comes pre-jetted)
Phathead Racing
Custom Engraved Cylinder Head with Race Dome
Dunlop
MX33 Front and Rear
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plates Backgrounds
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit with Updated Front Fender and Number Plate, Mud Flap
MotoSeat
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Front Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Steering Stem Nut, Brake Reservoir Cap, Elite Clutch Perch Assy, Oil Filler Plug, Fasst Co Rear Brake Clevis
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, CFT Handlebars McGrath Bend, Large Bar Mounts
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Set Up
Galfer USA
Front And Rear Rotor, Brake Line Front and Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear
IMS
Foot Pegs
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets
