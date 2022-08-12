What did you focus on the most during the time off? Is it hard to maintain intensity while practicing when you know there isn’t a race coming up on the weekend?

Sexton: I focused on more of the same of what I did during the races. Just trying to put in my motos and focus on little things I struggle with. It’s been hot down here in Florida so I’ve been getting in some long motos just trying to build up a little bit going into the last four rounds because it’s going to be hard making stuff up when you’re in the thick of it. For me, just trying to build a little bit, get a little better, and obviously rest is key. Made a few changes with the bike too, so I’m excited about that.

Martin: I used the break to increase my aerobic endurance by doing longer bike rides. We race so often throughout the year that the base we build in the off-season slowly erodes throughout the season. This was a nice opportunity to slow down and focus on the training we can’t do when we race every weekend.

With no pro races happening, what did you do on the weekends?

Sexton: I pretty much just got to relax and play quite a bit of golf. That’s kind of the thing to do here in Florida because there are a lot of golf courses to choose from. I played a lot of golf and got my game a little bit better so I would say that was productive. Overall, just got to hang out and spend some time with friends and family. It was productive though. I’m excited to go back racing. It’s been weird not racing the last two weeks so I’m ready to go back after it.

Martin: Golf! I did a lot of golfing. Since living in Florida, I’ve come to really enjoy playing golf. AS long as I can keep it in the fairway I’m stoked!