Results Archive
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 13
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

The List Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

August 11, 2022 5:00pm
by:

The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is done and dusted. Everyone is home unwinding from their week-long adventure in Tennessee. We saw 108 total motos completed in 36 classes between Tuesday morning and late Saturday afternoon. Following the final motos of the day, the post-race awards ceremony took place, where Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) received the Youth Rider of the Year, Mike Brown (KTM) received the Vet Rider of the Year award, Avery Long (Yamaha) received the Amateur Rider of the Year award, and Caden Braswell (GasGas) took home the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

Braswell received the prestigious award after winning the 250 Pro Sport Class with 3-2-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the Open Pro Sport Class with 7-1-2 finishes. The Florida native became the first GasGas rider to win the award and is the fourth rider under the KTM Group umbrella (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) to receive the award since 2018.

  • Caden Braswell Mitch Kendra
  • Caden Braswell Mitch Kendra
Caden Braswell
Caden Braswell Align Media

Here are the 27 winners since the inception of the award in 1997. Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and P.J. Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

YearRiderBrand
2022Caden BraswellGasGas
2021Levi KitchenYamaha
2020Stilez RobertsonHusqvarna
2019Jalek SwollHusqvarna
2018Derek DrakeKTM
2017Justin CooperYamaha
2016Chase SextonHonda
2015Benny BlossYamaha
2014RJ HampshireHonda
2013Matt BiscegliaHonda
2012Zach BellHonda
2011Justin BogleHonda
2010Jason AndersonKawasaki
2009Dean WilsonKawasaki
2008Darryn Durham and P.J. LarsenDurham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
2007Trey CanardHonda
2006Josh HillYamaha
2005Ryan VillopotoKawasaki
2004Mike AlessiHonda
2003Davi MillsapsSuzuki
2002Evan LaughridgeSuzuki
2001James StewartKawasaki
2000Ben RiddleSuzuki
1999Travis PastranaSuzuki
1998Billy PayneKawasaki
1997Nick WeyKawasaki

OEM Totals

Total27
OEMTotal Horizon Award Winners
Kawasaki7
Suzuki5
Yamaha4
Honda7
Husqvarna2
KTM1
GasGas1

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now