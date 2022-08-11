The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is done and dusted. Everyone is home unwinding from their week-long adventure in Tennessee. We saw 108 total motos completed in 36 classes between Tuesday morning and late Saturday afternoon. Following the final motos of the day, the post-race awards ceremony took place, where Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) received the Youth Rider of the Year, Mike Brown (KTM) received the Vet Rider of the Year award, Avery Long (Yamaha) received the Amateur Rider of the Year award, and Caden Braswell (GasGas) took home the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

Braswell received the prestigious award after winning the 250 Pro Sport Class with 3-2-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the Open Pro Sport Class with 7-1-2 finishes. The Florida native became the first GasGas rider to win the award and is the fourth rider under the KTM Group umbrella (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) to receive the award since 2018.