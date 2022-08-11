In the 450 Class, the title chase is red hot. Chase Sexton struck back at Washougal and enters a track that hasn’t been kind to Eli Tomac. In fact, this is his worst venue (outside of Loretta Lynn’s). He has never won the overall at Unadilla in the 450 class and has only one win to his credit for his entire career (2013). That’s not to say he can’t figure it out this year but if Sexton was looking for a reason to be optimistic, he won’t need to look far. He reeled back some momentum at the last round and is surely riding high going into the final few. With five points separating the two and eight motos left, we could be headed for an all time run to the finale.

Who’s Hot

Justin Cooper’s second moto win was much needed and surely sent him into the break with a mountain of confidence. Unadilla is in his home state and also the site of his first ever Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship race. I wouldn’t be shocked to see follow through at ‘Dilla.

Jett Lawrence just keeps on winning overalls, defying all mathematical likelihoods. He’s fast when he needs to be, manages the race when he needs to be conservative, and avoids mistakes.

Chase Sexton was lights out awesome in the second moto at Washougal. That ride was a long time coming for the #23 and gives him a nice base to work from going into the last four rounds.

Eli Tomac may have lost the second moto but remember, he still has a 5-point lead and is on arguably his best form ever.

Jason Anderson was frustrated with his inability to latch onto the Tomac/Sexton train, but this is still his best summer ever by a large margin.

Who’s Not

Michael Mosiman’s summer has taken a tough turn as crashes and various issues have derailed what started as a breakout series.

Ken Roczen seems to be in defensive mode with his riding after getting sick on Friday night before Washougal. Cooler temperatures at Unadilla may offer a chance to turn things around.