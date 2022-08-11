Second Annual Ryan Dungey Foundation Opportunity Awaits Ride Day: September 10
The following press release is from the The Ryan Dungey Foundation:
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Ryan Dungey Foundation, a growing nonprofit organization established by the nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, is pleased to announce the return of its second annual signature fundraising event. Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for everyone, will take place on Saturday, September 10, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Registration to get involved in this special event is now open.
“I am excited to bring back our signature event. It’s an opportunity to build off the incredible turnout we had last year and focus on our growing and passionate community,” explained Dungey. “As we continue to give back to our beneficiaries, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike, it remains important to me that we invest back into our industry, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits provides an avenue to do just that, we encourage any and everyone to come check it out.”
The ride day at Fox Raceway presents the ideal opportunity to embrace our collective love of two wheels and introduce the next generation to this thrill first-hand. It is a day everyone can experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment. Experienced riders will enjoy one of the premier tracks in Southern California while kids will have the chance to climb aboard a variety of demo bikes from event supporters. Best of all, with your support, the valuable funds raised will further drive our commitment to helping children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer.
“This is an event I have been looking forward to since last year. I have so many great memories from that day and I was humbled to see so many come out to support one common goal. It is a day that we were able to share in the passion and joy of two-wheels. Hopefully, it continues to play a part in fostering a new generation of riders and ensure our industry can continue to grow for years to come,” added Dungey.
Last year's event attracted more than 500 registered participants to Fox Raceway, as virtual riders, spectators, newcomers, beginners, and experienced riders all came together as a community to share in the passion for being on two wheels. We are looking forward to bringing back our key partners, several of the two-wheel industry’s most recognizable and influential brands — including founding partner and event host Fox Racing and our largest fundraising team Moto 4 Kids Racing. All attendees, regardless of ability, will have the chance to engage with Ryan and take advantage of the presence from a variety of event vendors, including exclusive event day apparel from Fox Racing. In addition to the purchase of an event day ticket, participants will have the opportunity to create fundraising pages to generate additional funds for the chance of great prizes.
“All of us at Fox Racing are excited to continue our work with the Ryan Dungey Foundation and can’t wait for the second annual Opportunity Awaits Ride Day at Fox Raceway,” says Austin Hoover, Fox Racing Global Director of Sports Marketing & Athlete Development. “As a founding partner of the Foundation, we are proud to be a part of all of the amazing work that Ryan and his team have done in the last year and look forward to another fun day at the track. We’re raising money for great causes, and let’s be honest - who wouldn’t want to spin some laps with Ryan Dungey while doing so?”
This year’s event is set up to bring back a fun-filled day of riding and camaraderie embodied the mission of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, providing opportunities for children, while also generating much-needed awareness and funds for the foundation’s beneficiaries, All Kids Bike and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Interested participants and contributors to Opportunity Awaits can register online.
For more information, visit ryandungeyfoundation.org.
Main image courtesy of The Ryan Dungey Foundation/Cycle Dump