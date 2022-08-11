Yamaha: All-New Aluminum Bilateral Beam Frame

A completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame provides just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, more agility and increased traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Keefer: Yamaha didn’t get into specifics with me on the percentages of rigidity gain/loss but they did say they did increase the rigidity near the down tube of the Yamaha, which leads me to believe they were looking for more of a positive front-end cornering character from the YZ450F. The 2022 YZ450F wasn’t the most agile of 450s and sometimes front-end feel was vague, unless you had something to bank off of. With the changes Yamaha made on paper, the 2023 Yamaha “should” have more front-end traction than the 2022. But… Yes, there is always a but, will the 2023 frame have as much bump compliance? This is the hard part. Trying to weave a positive cornering machine and a bike that is stable at speed. We should be riding/testing the new bike sometime in the next month or so. Dealers will be getting the new YZ450F around the second week of October.

Yamaha: New Yamaha Power Tuner App

Like having factory team support in your pocket, Yamaha's groundbreaking Power Tuner App is revised to be even more user-friendly. New features include an intuitive “Simple Tuning” slide bar for engine mapping, Traction and Launch Control tuning, and a lap timer, along with engine and suspension tuning guides.

Keefer: What is cool about the Yamaha Power Tuner app is that it is FREE! Weege should love this part! The updated app is more user friendly with the use of a bar that you can drag to obtain more/less power. With the older version you would have to input numbers into the graph to obtain a change with the power character, which you can still do, but there is the other option of dragging a bar across the screen to get more/less power. The updated app will also feature explanations of each change as it relates to the track. So, if you’re asking for more low-end power, it will tell you where on the track you may feel this change. Now that is bad ass! We also hear that it will have the capabilities of lap times as well!