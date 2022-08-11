The long awaited 2023 Yamaha YZ450F is out for all of us to view. I am shocked on how well Yamaha kept this bike under wraps as I did NOT see any spy photos of this machine at all until it was time to be released. I recently had the chance to go over the new YZ450F with Mike Ulrich (Yamaha Communication Specialist) and Phillip Lash (Yamaha Product Planning) on the RM/ATV/MC Keefer Tested Podcast to break down some specifics of each change. After speaking with them, here are some of my thoughts about each change Yamaha has made.
Yamaha: All-New 450cc Four-Stroke Engine
Lighter, more compact, with increased power across the entire rev range, the all-new 450cc engine maintains the YZ450F's exceptional pulling power and renowned ease-of-use, all while boosting the rev limit by 500 rpm for even more top-end power.
Keefer: From what Mike and Philip have told me, half of the weight the 2023 YZ450F has lost is via engine parts. Smaller, more compact, engine parts, as well as some of the airbox/air ducts, the Yamaha went on a serious diet. Even though Yamaha is claiming a five-pound weight reduction, I have heard it is more like 6.5. The R&D team worked hard on smoothing out the front side power and increasing the mid to top end range of the YZ450F. I have been running a Vortex ECU on my 2022 YZ450F for increased pulling power from mid to top and with that ECU installed my rev limit was increased by 250 rpms. THAT FELT HUGE TO ME ON THE TRACK! With the 2023 YZ450F rev limit increased by 500 rpm, I can only sit here and salivate on how long I will be able to use second and third gears! On paper, this change should make it easier for lazy riders to be able to go fast on this bike!
Yamaha: All-New Aluminum Bilateral Beam Frame
A completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame provides just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, more agility and increased traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.
Keefer: Yamaha didn’t get into specifics with me on the percentages of rigidity gain/loss but they did say they did increase the rigidity near the down tube of the Yamaha, which leads me to believe they were looking for more of a positive front-end cornering character from the YZ450F. The 2022 YZ450F wasn’t the most agile of 450s and sometimes front-end feel was vague, unless you had something to bank off of. With the changes Yamaha made on paper, the 2023 Yamaha “should” have more front-end traction than the 2022. But… Yes, there is always a but, will the 2023 frame have as much bump compliance? This is the hard part. Trying to weave a positive cornering machine and a bike that is stable at speed. We should be riding/testing the new bike sometime in the next month or so. Dealers will be getting the new YZ450F around the second week of October.
Yamaha: New Yamaha Power Tuner App
Like having factory team support in your pocket, Yamaha's groundbreaking Power Tuner App is revised to be even more user-friendly. New features include an intuitive “Simple Tuning” slide bar for engine mapping, Traction and Launch Control tuning, and a lap timer, along with engine and suspension tuning guides.
Keefer: What is cool about the Yamaha Power Tuner app is that it is FREE! Weege should love this part! The updated app is more user friendly with the use of a bar that you can drag to obtain more/less power. With the older version you would have to input numbers into the graph to obtain a change with the power character, which you can still do, but there is the other option of dragging a bar across the screen to get more/less power. The updated app will also feature explanations of each change as it relates to the track. So, if you’re asking for more low-end power, it will tell you where on the track you may feel this change. Now that is bad ass! We also hear that it will have the capabilities of lap times as well!
Yamaha: New Traction Control & Updated Launch Control
The all-new Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU, tuning the engine to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW, or OFF. The updated Launch Control System now features an rpm limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 11,000 rpm for optimized launches when the gate drops. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.
Keefer: Something Matthes will need for his starts at this year’s World Vets! The user will be able adjust where he or she wants the rev limit to cut off on the start/gate, which in turn can give you less wheel spin off the gate. This comes into play if your local tracks have grates, dirt, or concrete starts!
Yamaha: New Compact Lightweight Clutch
The all-new clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight, and durable assembly which yields smoother engagement and excellent feel. A new clutch cover employs a stylish geometric design that helps minimize scratching and lends a premium look.
Keefer: I spoke with some of the Japanese Yamaha engineers at Loretta Lynn’s and when I begged them not to change to a hydraulic clutch, they gave me their best poker face, which really had me worried the whole week! My wife even asked me one evening what was wrong with me and I told her that I thought Yamaha might change to a hydraulic clutch for 2023. Fortunately, we are back with cable clutch, but it is more like a KTM clutch internally (minus the hydraulics). The use of one disc spring and a steel basket (2022 YZ450F had an aluminum basket) gives the Yamaha clutch more durability under abuse (I am a clutch abuser) so I am looking forward to feeling what the new clutch is about.
Yamaha: New Five-Speed Transmission
All new tri-shaft transmission layout vertically stacks the transmission shafts, raising the center shaft and forming a triangle between the crank, drive shaft and main shaft for a lighter, more compact transmission.
Keefer: From a Yamaha engineering standpoint this was an easier way to save some weight.
Yamaha: Slimmer Body & Improved Ergos
A new, slimmer, flatter, and more compact body eases rider movement for improved control, including more seamless, rounded features from seat edges and side covers, to a narrower fuel tank and front shroud. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs, and revised handlebar position for a more natural posture and enhanced rider comfort.
Keefer: Probably one of the most important upgrades the Yamaha needed right here! The current 2022 rider triangle is atrocious and needed work. Yamaha went to a -5mm back/-5mm down footpegs and went +5mm on the seat. They also lowered the airbox and got rid of the air ducts in the shrouds. I personally went to a -7mm down/-5mm back footpeg setting on my 2022 YZ450F with great results, so seeing the update for 2023 ensures the bike will automatically feel much better for medium-to-larger sized riders. The bar mounts will also be set in the rear hole mounted forward, which is right where I like it!
Yamaha: New Air Intake
Optimized intake path draws air from under the side covers and seat allowing for a lighter, slimmer, and more compact shroud area. This redesign allows the airbox cover to be lower and narrower and radiator shrouds to be slimmer.
Keefer: Having the air directed more toward the side covers and seat really allowed Yamaha to lower the front portion of the rider triangle, which allows the bike to aesthetically look/feel flatter. Even though the 2022 width was almost the same as a KTM on paper, it “looked” fatter. The 2023 looks to be all supermodel skinny!
Yamaha: Updated Rear Brake
Rear brake feel is improved by reducing the rigidity of the brake hose, providing a wider range of control at the pedal.
Keefer: I will be honest here. I have ZERO clue about what this does. In all my years of testing, I have never heard of this.
Yamaha: Revised Suspension with Toolless Fork Adjustment
The YZ450F's front fork now features a new hand operated compression clicker for simple, toolless adjustments. To match the new chassis, front fork and rear shock damping characteristics are tuned to optimize traction and bump absorption.
Keefer: Taking a page out of KTM’s playbook is the tool-less suspension adjustment! This is a nice feature for on-track adjustments, but if you’re back at the truck, something about getting a flat blade is cool! However, if I can adjust my sag with an easy-to-get-to preload adjuster, I am ALL about that! But sadly, I don’t think Yamaha has that for 2023.