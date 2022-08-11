ODI Announces New PeeWee Handlebars

The following press release is from ODI:

PEE WEE PODIUM HANDLEBAR UPGRADE KIT

Includes Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts, Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotational clamp & SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad. Built for PEEWEE 50’s with ¾”diameter handlebar. Specifically designed for riders looking for a taller bar more aggressive bar with less sweep for racing.

PEE WEE UPGRADE HANDLEBAR KIT:

PEE-WEE ¾” (19mm) Diameter to match OEM sizing

Constructed of durable 7075 heat treated Alloy

Solid ODI Crossbar for improved strength

Knurled left slide improves grip-to-bar adhesion

Laser Etched ODI graphics

INCLUDES: PEE WEE 19mm Race Handlebar 620w/84h/65r/145c/65s/160controls Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotator (designed for use with OEM Lever) SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad



For more information, visit www.odigrips.com.