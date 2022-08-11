The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship reconvenes this weekend after being on break since Washougal. Here’s a rundown on who’s returning to action and who’s still sidelined.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury during supercross and will miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| In
Comment: Ferrandis will make his 2022 debut at the nationals this weekend after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti was hoping to return for Unadilla following a broken arm suffered in supercross, but unfortunately he crashed and broke it again. He’s out for the season, and Shane McElrath will be filling in for him.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | In
Comment: Stewart will race his first national of the year this weekend. He missed the first eight due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | In
Comment: Wilson will be back in action at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to the bum during supercross.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Forkner underwent surgery to repair a damaged shoulder and is out.
Levi Kitchen – Wrist | TBD
Comment: The original plan was for Kitchen to return for Unadilla following a broken wrist sustained while practicing, but we were unable to get verification from his team at time of posting.
Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out
Comment: LeBlanc had hoped to be back for Unadilla following a broken collarbone, but he just started riding and will sit the weekend out.
Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out
Comment: Lopes was hoping to return at Unadilla, but unfortunately developed a post-surgery infection that will keep him from racing the remainder of the nationals.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin was thought to be out for the summer, but lately he’s been tossing around the idea of racing the last two nationals on his new Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. Stay tuned!
Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out
Comment: Masterpool broke his kneecap at Spring Creek and is out for the rest of the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| In
Comment: McAdoo will make his return to racing this weekend after breaking his sternum at the season opener.
Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Mosiman was in concussion protocol following a big crash at Spring Creek and missed Washougal. We weren’t able to verify his status for the weekend, but it seems pretty likely he’ll be racing.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross but recently returned to riding. However, he is out for the weekend.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis and hasn’t raced since. He won’t be racing this weekend either.
Stilez Robertson – Ankle | Out
Comment: Robertson is out for the season after big crash at Spring Creek that resulted in an ankle injury that required surgery.
Nick Romano – Knee | In
Comment: Romano sat Washougal out after tweaking his knee at Spring Creek. He’s back for Unadilla.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.