Braswell won 250 Pro Sport. But even he couldn’t catch Cole Martinez in the final Open Pro Sport race! I have a feeling you love this. Steve, I know you’re not super informed on the kids, but Loretta’s is just as much about the old personalities coming back into the spotlight, like Martinez, Heath Harrison, Mike Brown, and this Kris Keefer guy who apparently knows everyone—oh and my guy Barry Carsten. Sometimes the New England guys like Keith Johnson and Mike Treadwell show up. These guys are awesome. Then we have Mike Alessi, who lined up in his gate backwards before his final moto to sling some of the mud out of his rut. He got penalized with the last gate pick. I just love how these older guys always live up to their old character. Admit it, Steve, you love this stuff.

Matthes: I do love the stories from the Ranch, I probably really need to get down there to hang out.

What does it say, if anything, about Braswell winning Horizon Award and not having a clear path to the pros? And look, like you said on the PulpMX Show, Ryder D was a DNF away from probably winning both his classes. So I suppose hold off on any alarms when it comes to the “older” guys like Martinez winning twice, right?

By the way, if we’re ranking kids of our ‘90s heroes would it go: Haiden Deegan, Evan Ferry, Vincent Wey? Am I missing anyone?

Weigandt: It’s a bench racing extravaganza. Like seriously, just to name one place, if you come over to the Team Green “Greenville” one night you’ll just get endless material and old stories and then solve the world’s problems. Same for 30 other hot spots at the ranch. At the pro races we’re all in and out. Loretta’s is the rare time when you get to have dinner with some buds, hangout, then come back and do it again the next day.

So yeah, Braswell did an awesome job establishing he can handle rough, long motos. The problem is I don’t think he had any sort of pro deal lined up. He’s on a GasGas but he’s not part of the official Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas factory team. I’m not sure what comes next for him. In the old days a week like this sets you up instantly, but now teams are set up with longer-range deals and long-term planning. Wedging a new guy onto a squad isn’t simple.