450 Words: All-New 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

There has been much anticipation for an all-new Yamaha YZ450F for 2023, as the rumor mill said a new bike was coming. The bike is a rumor no more, as Yamaha introduced the new bike today, highlighting an over five-pound weight reduction and an overall slimmer and lighter feel. The basic characteristics of the bike remain, like the front-feeding airbox and reversed cylinder design (compared to other bikes) and the well-regarded KYB suspension components, but the frame and engine are all-new.

“What really stands out about the new YZ450F is just how light and balanced it feels when riding hard,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “This new platform builds on the legendary YZ suspension and handling with an even more powerful, yet controllable engine character that will offer expert riders everything they need to compete and win at the highest level. At the same time its revised ergonomics and tuneability with the free engine mapping Power Tuner makes it easier to ride fast for all rider skill levels. I’m pumped to see it hit the tracks soon!”

Also, Yamaha has revamped the two-stroke off-road cross-country models, the YZ250X and YZ125X. They share most of the changes seen with the revamp of the YZ125 and YZ250 motocross bikes last year. All the details and pics are below.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Announces New 2023 Off-Road YZ Lineup

Including the Lighter, Slimmer, Faster & More Fun All-New YZ450F

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is excited to introduce the new 2023 lineup of advanced, industry-leading YZ off-road motorcycles. Conceived for competition and extensively developed through knowledge gained at the highest levels of professional motorsports, the 2023 lineup of Yamaha YZ Motocross and Cross Country machines offer cutting-edge performance along with a level of refinement and rideability that instills confidence in every rider. Highlights for 2023 include an all-new flagship YZ450F Motocross model, along with an all-new YZ125X and extensively updated YZ250X two-stroke Cross Country models.

Fresh off back-to-back professional Motocross and Supercross titles, Yamaha introduces an all-new YZ450F for 2023 designed to push capabilities even further. Building on the class-leading power delivery, suspension performance and usability of the previous model, the new YZ450F raises the bar with more power, less weight, a slimmer design and improved handling in an even more usable package. The new 2023 YZ125X offers a completely new, more powerful 125cc two-stroke engine, revised suspension damping, improved brakes, enhanced ergonomics and a sharp new look making it the perfect option for young enthusiasts looking to move up to a full-size competition-ready two-stroke cross country bike. For riders looking for big 250cc two-stroke power in the ultimate cross country racer, the new 2023 YZ250X is now better than ever with updated brakes, revised suspension, race-inspired ergonomics and aggressive new styling. Continuing across the entire 2023 range of Yamaha YZ models, a superior level of off-road performance and unmatched reliability remain a constant.

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races and stand on top of the podium.

New 2023 Yamaha YZ450F & Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F:

For the new 2023 YZ450F, Yamaha engineers were tasked with improving on an already class-leading package. Traditional strong points of broad, torquey power, plush suspension and predictable handling had to be enhanced, but with a distinctly rider-centric focus for the new model with a five-pound weight reduction, increased control and improved ergonomics. The end result is a lighter, more compact engine that pumps out even more power, improved handling with greater agility while still maintaining excellent stability, and a significantly lighter, slimmer body with enhanced ergonomics for greater control.

Changes for the new YZ450F start with the engine. Completely redesigned for 2023, updates include new exhaust and intake port shapes, larger diameter titanium intake valves, new forged aluminum piston, new cylinder body, crankshaft and balancer assembly, and a switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication. The combined effect of these features is more midrange and top-end power, including a 500 rpm higher rev limit for longer over-rev, and more linear output characteristics for increased rideability and control.

Helping lay that power down to the rear wheel, an all-new cable-actuated clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly which yields smoother engagement and excellent feel. Additionally, an all-new tri-shaft transmission layout vertically stacks the transmission shafts, raising the center shaft and forming a triangle between the crank, drive shaft and main shaft for a lighter, more compact transmission.