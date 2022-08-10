Race 20 Minutes from Unadilla MX ($10,000 Pro Purse) Thursday Night

The following is from Moto Mission Powersports:

Moto Mission Powersports is hosting its 3rd Annual Night of Champions Pro/Privateer Motocross Race on THURSDAY, AUGUST 11TH, 2022.

Moto Mission Powersports, Inc. (Moto Mission) is a supercross track located in Clayville, NY, just 20 minutes from Unadilla MX. In conjunction with its Nightcross series, this race comes with a $10,000 pro purse (& CLIMBING) and pays back 10 riders. Night of Champions is presented by James Bray Excavating & Paving.

Event Details:

Thursday, August 11th, 2022

ONLY 20 MINUTES FROM UNADILLA MX!

Moto Mission Powersports, Inc., 275 Rasbach Road, Clayville, NY, 13322.

Gates Open at 3 PM

Practice at 6 PM and Race Immediately to Follow

Gate Fee: $15 – Kids Under 10 FREE

Pro Class Race Entry: $55

Free Camping Available to Pro/Privateer Racers

15 Classes in Addition to Pro Class

Moto Mission is excited to bring pro racing to the local community while giving pros and privateers the chance to earn big money before Unadilla Nationals!

For additional information including the full class list, payback details and more, please visit Moto Mission on Facebook at Moto Mission Powersports or on Instagram @moto_mission. For additional questions, please contact Moto Mission at (315) 404-8230.

Moto Mission is always “Racing for a Reason” by honoring and donating funds to a local child or individual in need each race. This year, the Night of Champions is dedicated to the Pavia family of Liverpool, NY. We are honored to be able to support this family as their father, Anthony, is an Expert racer who supports us every chance he gets by attending the many of the Nightcross Series races.

In short, Anthony & Anna Pavia have two beautiful sons who were born with life threatening brain abnormalities. Each day brings struggles and every single day they have with their boys is a true gift. Both boys carry the same diagnosis and their prognosis is poor. They visit specialists near and far due to the nature of their disabilities and need to continually monitor every single body system as many of their abnormalities and symptoms have never been seen before.

Please come out and show your support for the Pavia's as we honor them for their unbelievable strength, resilience and ability to fight through the challenges they are faced with every single day!

A portion of gate fees and other fundraising efforts will be donated directly to the Pavias.