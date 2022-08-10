Results Archive
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Exhaust Podcast: Loretta's Wrap-Up

Exhaust Podcast Loretta's Wrap-Up

August 10, 2022 9:45am
by:

It was a weird and wild week at this year's Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Jason Weigandt announced all week from Tuesday morning through Sunday afternoon. From Caden Braswell’s breakthrough to Cole Martinez’s shocking Open Pro Sport Win, to rough weeks for favorites Ryder DiFrancesco and Chance Hymas, and Haiden Deegan’s next step to turning pro, there’s a lot to remember and sort. Weigandt breaks it down into a 30-minute digestible format so you can understand who was fast. Did extending the motos to 25 minutes instead of 20 really change the game? Was the track different after last year’s flood? Is Deegan ready? Is Daxton Bennick back? Is Braswell underrated? Was Ryder D actually better than the results show? Here are some answers to the big questions.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
