Shane McElrath Joins Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha for Final 4 Pro Motocross Rounds

This morning, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha confirmed the signing of the #12 via press release. With Phil Nicoletti suffering another broken arm injury as he was looking to return to racing following a broken arm suffered in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, a Yamaha YZ450F remained open for McElrath to jump onto. Below is the full press release from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team.

Shane McElrath to complete the outdoor season with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Team

The fan favorite #12 will continue the season aboard a Yamaha

CHESTERFIELD, SC — McElrath has agreed to put his skills to use with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team after learning that his services were no longer needed as a fill in rider. His 2022 season took a bit of a detour when his original team folded after the Supercross season ended. He was in search of a ride for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season and landed as a fill in rider with Husqvarna for four races. As the season developed and McElrath continued to post top ten finishes, Husqvarna agreed to continue the relationship for four additional rounds. In August, with their rider(s) returning to the roster, McElrath was no longer needed to fill in for the balance of the season. Like everywhere else in his career, McElrath has parted ways on good terms and started looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

McElrath stated: “My original plan was to purchase a couple of bikes and go the privateer route. I did not foresee anyone else needing me for only four races. I had the support to do the last four rounds on my own and was one flight away from having all the pieces put in place. As the Lord would have it, I was talking to Brandon [Haas] on a different topic when he was notified that [Phil] Nicoletti was not able to line up for the balance of the season, recovering from a broken arm. One thing led to another, and he offered me the spot.”

The twenty-seven-year-old McElrath is no stranger to ClubMX as it was his training facility of choice as a top amateur prospect from 2011-2013. It was obvious, even back then, that he had the skill and determination to succeed in the pro ranks. He was picked up by the Troy Lee Designs team at the end of 2013 and turned pro in 2014. He scored points in every race he has entered as a pro which brings us to his first top ten at Unadilla in August, 2014. It is only fitting that he returns to Unadilla this week with a fresh start on the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team.

“I have known Shane for long time, and I knew he would be great. We did not have the platform to support him at the pro level at the time, so I was happy when he got his TLD deal. I knew in my heart that one day our paths would cross where he could ride for our team and that time is now. He is a great guy and deserves the best this sport has to offer. The timing was right to give him a shot and we are in the position to do it with good equipment. This is the perfect example of keeping communication open and relationships intact – Shane and I have always kept in contact and it is rewarding to have him join us.” Said owner Brandon Haas

McElrath has been training at the ClubMX facility in South Carolina with the rest of the team and is acclimating to the Yamaha quickly. In the fine details, he had to clear the way with other personal sponsors to make this deal happen and to his credit, they have all agreed. It is just one more layer of the respect he has earned and the relationships he has built throughout his career.

He will line up on the #12 at Unadilla and complete the season with the team. It will make for an exciting ride for everyone involved!

Follow Shane on Instagram at: @shanemcelrath_