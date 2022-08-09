Results Archive
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Articles
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 13
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Ducati Potentially Eyeing 2024 MXGP Entry

August 9, 2022 3:15pm | by:
Ducati Potentially Eyeing 2024 MXGP Entry

Main image courtesy of Ducati.

An interesting new story is developing in the FIM Motocross World Championship as the word on the street is that famed-Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is interested in creating a motocross bike with the intention of racing in MXGP. On Track Off-Road senior writer Adam Wheeler was on hand at the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone this past weekend and sought out further information about the alleged rumor.

“Andy [McKinstry] from GateDropMX sent me a message saying that he had heard that Ducati were actually going to be interested in joining MXGP, which actually I thought was highly unlikely,” explained Wheeler in the 2022 Racer X MXGP of Sweden Review Show. “But I went and asked around in MotoGP, of course where Ducati are extremely prevalent and actually won the Grand Prix at Silverstone, and it seems to be that it’s true. The Italians have an engine on the test bench. It looks like they're going to have a prototype rolling by the end of the year and their aim is to go MXGP racing in 2024 if the bike turns out to be pretty competitive.”

Ducati Moto Holding S.p.A. was founded nearly 100 years ago and is currently headquartered in Bologna, Italy. The brand has had a long and storied history of success in Grand Prix motorcycle racing and even won the 2007 MotoGP World Championship with Casey Stoner. But their history with off-road motorcycles is extremely limited with only a handful of attempts over the years. That has recently changed though which could be a key development into what Ducati is planning with their motocross future.

“Ducati launched their first offroad bike this year called Desert X. So that was their step into hardcore offroad,” Adam Wheeler continued. “Ducati are really diversifying. They're making electric bikes. The Moto-E project in MotoGP is something that’s very hot, and now this whole offroad thing. The Italians are getting really busy.”

Wheeler also went on to explain that these are only rumors still at the moment and there is not clear path laid out yet as to whether Ducati intends to enter MXGP as a factory team or if they wish to team up with Satellite programs in the paddock to begin their journey. Either way, it does appear Ducati is at least potentially going to have a go at motocross as soon as 2024.

Listen to the full Racer X MXGP of Sweden Review Show below:

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now