Here's how we got here: Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco and Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas were the favorites heading into Loretta’s. Before we get into the amateur weeds and start hearing “they’re only the favorites because have the factory bikes and the industry is biased for them” realize that they’re the favorites because of results. Hymas very nearly won these Pro Sport titles last year after a fantastic week of duels with Levi Kitchen. The assumption is that he would come back to Loretta’s in ’22 at an even higher high level. Hymas and Ryder D cleaned up at the Moto Scouting Combines last year and then again pulled far away from the field at Monster Energy AMA Supercross Futures this year.

(By the way, we have to mention Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing prospects Nick Romano and Matt LeBlanc here. They could have come to Loretta’s right there with DiFrancesco and Hymas on the hype charts but chose to turn pro this summer instead.)

At Loretta’s this year, Hymas just didn’t have it. We kept waiting to hear of a secret injury or illness rumor to emerge from the pits, but it never happened, and either way Hymas just struggled through all of his motos, without an official moto podium in six starts. If he started up front, he drifted back, if he started in the back, he didn’t come through. His riding style and form looked good, but the intensity and endurance were not there. Perhaps someday a reason will emerge. For now, Hymas’ 2022 Loretta’s will be one scholars will debate for years.