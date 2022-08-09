On Saturday at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch we saw the completion of the remaining third and final motos of the week-long championship. Earlier, we grabbed some of the Friday champions to get their reactions. Now, here are the reactions from the champions crowned on Saturday.

Junior 25+ | Cole Martinez | 1-1-2

Well thanks for keeping it dramatic and interesting, that’s probably not the way that you wanted to do it, you were a little bit buried back there.

Cole Martinez: Oh man, that start was so slick, and I’ve got the paddle on. It spun like a concrete start up there, I should have just sat like a concrete start. It was crazy and I was buried and like you said, a little dramatic. I got out there and started clicking them off, for a minute Jake [Baumert] was up there between me and Mike [Alessi] and I was like “All right I need to push.” He was going pretty good and then he made a mistake and kind of gave it to me. Once I saw Heath [Harrison] was out and I saw Mike right there, I figured I would just take it safe, track is a little deep and slick, so I am just amped to be up here.

Absolutely. That awesome that you decided to come back, but was it like win or bust, did you expect this to happen or were you not sure how it was going to go?

I mean, I wanted to win. I didn’t come here to lose, I’ve been at Game Moto for the last two weeks, left my family at home and put some work in. Because I race off-road, so we don’t have near the traction this place has on the West Coast. So, I knew I needed to do something if I wanted to contend for this thing. You know I guess all of the hard work paid off and I am just thankful to the good Lord for blessing us to be out here, and to still have the ability to be out here racing.

WMX | Sophia Phelps | 3-1-1

In the end it just made it even more epic and wild and an even bigger accomplishment to do what you did but first of all what put you so far back? We didn’t even have you on timing and scoring at the beginning of that race.

Sophia Phelps: So, my start was okay but I kind of made some mistakes so I got pushed to the inside, I kind of got cut off which is what happens. So, I came around, one, two corners and going down the straightaway I tried to get around some girls, but someone was doing the same thing and I hit her, so I apologize because she went down as well. It put me on the ground on that first good straightaway. I tried to hold my tears back then, because I was like, “There’s no way…” Then I stood up and I was like “If you say there is no way, there is no way.” So, I said “Yeah, there’s a way.” Holy crap. I don’t know where I started but, I didn’t think I finished here either, I just thought I finished somewhere in the top ten and I was happy enough with that. Sorry guys I don’t mean to cry again. I cried last year I don’t need to do it again.

This means a lot we get it.

But yeah, all of these girls know, to be training for a whole year and then to come out and then tip over in the first 30 seconds of the race, it’s like “Oh you did not just do that.” So it was an insane ride, I am really grateful for everyone who’s helped me prepare to come here, otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to hold that out for that long.

Did you ever know where you stood, either in the moto or that you had gotten the points that you needed, did you know that?

Umm I saw “7th” on the board twice in a row when I had kind of hit a spot without very many girls, so I was like, “Okay seventh.” But then I stopped counting because if I count, I’ll mess up, so I didn’t really have any clue. I knew top ten, and I hoped top five.

Unbelievable, you won the title last year and you told us a story where you had to learn to lift this bike so you could get it on this stand on the stage, but I feel like you took another step this year. What was the difference to make even more gains?

I think I honestly just did the same stuff; my dad had told me the repeat is going to be more difficult. So, I was like “Okay what do we need to change in the program?” He was like “Your program is good keep at it.” So yeah, I was able to put it up here again, one of the Kawi guys ran up here so thank you, but he offered “Here I’ll put your bike up.” But I love to put the bike up because it’s like that’s finished. End scene or whatever. That kind of tied it off.