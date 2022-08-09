On Friday at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch we saw the third and final motos come and go as riders came through the checkered flag. With that, we grabbed the reactions from some of the champions that were crowned on the RacerTV broadcast and compiled them together in this post. Stay tuned for the reactions from the champions crowned on Saturday.
Vet 30+ | Brandon Haas | Moto finishes: 1-1-2
Now you can tell all the kids you practice what you preach at Club(MX). First of all, what were the nerves like going into the moto? You got the holeshot under pressure, that’s a big move.
Brandon Haas: Yeah, honestly, I felt good. I got [Phil] Nicoletti and the Martin brothers [Jeremy and Alex] texting me my prerace strategy, they’re basically mimicking what I would be telling them. It was actually pretty cool, because they did kind of ground me. I’m like “Hey I wanna win the race, I’m not thinking about the championship.” And kudos to Broc [Peterson], he rode really well, I tried, I really didn’t want to settle for second, but he ran a good pace, and I got arm pump a little bit so. It was all good I had a blast.
You have big things on your schedule and calendar all of the time, but this has to feel great?
It does man, to be honest with you this whole week was very humbling, just all of the support. The team guys, Cam the man [Cameron Callaghan], being my mechanic came off Alex and those guys, left those guys at home. It felt like a factory rider for the week. Pretty cool because I have just been on the outside guiding those guys. It was really fun.
450 B | Avery Long | 2-1-2
Well, you did it, I know you won a lot of these, but this has to feel so good to break through like this?
Avery Long: Yeah, its good, it feels awesome. Came into the week feeling good, knowing I could win some titles and did that. I’ve got one more to go tomorrow. Looking forward to doing the same thing, I am sitting 1-1 in that class so yeah feel good going into the third moto in that class.
How did you play this one, were you going for the moto win or were you thinking about points?
I wanted to go for the moto win. I ran out of tear-offs. Matti [Jorgensen] was riding great. Little tough to pass out there but yeah. I started to run out of tear-offs, so I backed off a little bit to try to save them for lappers. But overall, it was an awesome ride.
Senior 40+ | Mike Brown | 1-1-1
Normally we go [interview order] 3-2-1, but this guy had such a big lead and he’s been there, done that, he knows the drill here on the box anyway so let’s get right to it. Another moto win with a big margin, another Stacyc holeshot, another gold, and another National Championship, Mike Brown! You know it’s funny the other day, [Kris] Keefer said this is your Glen Helen, you are a Tennessee guy, but it is different, you don’t get to ride this track more than anyone else.
Mike Brown: For sure, coming from sand all year long, it’s difficult for everybody that trains in it, then you come here and see ruts everywhere. Luckily the last few weeks at Baker’s [Factory] we had a really good track and made it as rutty as we could. It helped me for sure. Last year I came in not prepared for the ruts and it showed. This year I feel better and the bike is doing awesome, and I am just happy to be here. I hope the rain holds out for everybody.
Yeah, we’ll see. You have another one you are working on, right?
Yeah for the 50+ class at 4:00. Like I said I hope the rain holds out and everybody can have clean racing and go home safe.
250 B Limited | Blake Gardner | 2-2-4
Well, you did it, first of all did you even know on the math, it was pretty hard during the moto to figure out what was going on.
Blake Gardner: No. I just tried my best.
Wow so when you came across the line, where did you think you were? Did you not know you had the title even then?
I didn’t, no.
Obviously, it doesn’t give a lot of time for it to sink in but what does it feel like now?
It feels unreal right now.
What kind of work did it take to get this done?
Oh it’s unreal. Some years I didn’t even know if I would make it to Loretta’s. Just pushing at the regionals. And then last year, my first year under the tent, just countless hours at the training complex.
250 Pro Sport | Caden Braswell | 3-2-1
Look you earned it, your starts weren’t even that good, but your riding was unbelievable, what changed for you this week?
Caden Braswell: Well, Mr. Weege, I don’t know what to say there, I gave it all to the Lord, and you know I walked that yellow brick road. I gave it my all and that’s all I could do. I’m really happy, honestly, I can’t even put it into words. I’m so, so, so stoked. I know my team, my family, my crew put in so much work to get me here, so I really want to thank them. And all of my sponsors bending over backwards trying to get me what I need to race. So thank you guys, I couldn’t do it without you. To all of the families that come out here to support their kids, ya’ll make our dreams come true. Thank you, guys.
This guy is inspirational I tell you. Did you know when you had the lead, I am sure you knew the points coming in, you got around DiFrancesco, did you know what was going on after that?
Honestly, no. I passed a few of those guys, they’re riding really good, it makes it hard. But I passed a few of them and then I was just stoked to be out front, get some clean air. I was just trying to really focus and put down lap after lap.
Masters 50+ | Mike Brown | 1-1-1
I am counting your titles [11] but I get the feeling you probably aren’t. You’re just going out there and riding. Are you counting any of these?
Mike Brown: No, that’s when you get in trouble, I think. But it’s not about that, it’s about being out with the kids, still enjoying being around them. If I wasn’t around kids all of the time, I would feel like I am 85 years old. So, I try to keep into it, keep working out and it’s a lot of work to stay with these guys and ride like I am doing. It ain’t like I ride every day I can guarantee you this bike has got like one hour on it, and probably five from last August. It’s just that I do train a lot, I am not out here riding every weekend like people think I am racing every day and practicing, that ain’t happening. I love motorcycles, but Florida temperature is even hotter than this and I don’t want to be out there every day riding. I am out there watching the kids and stuff, and enjoying it just as much as this, so that’s it.
250 B | Daxton Bennick | 4-1-3
Dax you won so many titles here on small motorcycles, I know this B thing here has been tough on you. You’ve had all kinds of obstacles thrown your way; it has to feel so good to be back on top at Loretta’s.
Daxton Bennick: Yeah, it feels really good to get it done. The pressure was on that moto, it got to me a little bit. The arms were frickin’ pumped up about the second lap, but we made it work.
Alright, awesome. What do you think the difference is, I know you were sick last year, but it seems like everything is really clicking, what’s been the difference this year?
I have just been down in Florida, at Aldon Baker’s [facility], big thanks to him and Brownie [Mike] for helping me out. I know it’s been a really good opportunity for me to be there and that’s what I thought I needed and it’s paying off.
125 JR (12-17) B/C | Casey Cochran | 2-1-1
I’ll tell you what you managed it those first couple of motos, this week could have gotten away from you quickly, you pulled it back together, you ended on a high note, you really got to be happy about how you managed it this week because it did throw some adversity at you.
Casey Cochran: Oh yeah, unreal, this is the moto I hit the fence in so when I hit that thing, I thought the championship hopes were over for this class. And I was like, “I just gotta move onto the next one, it’s all on one,” but pulled off a great ride there, and then consistent ride yesterday in this class and then pulled if off today with another one, so I am super pumped to be up here.
That is awesome, are you moving up to a four-stroke soon?
Soon, right after this.
