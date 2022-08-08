Lots to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and, DeCal Works. The new SuperMotocross World Championship was announced as well as wrapping up the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Loretta Lynn’s and of course, round nine of the Luca Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship coming up this weekend.

Tonight on the show, host Steve Matthes will welcome on Renthal’s Paul Perebijnos to recap all of this, offer up some educated thoughts, and more.

Cole Martinez wrapped up a successful Loretta’s with a pair of titles and he’ll come on to talk about that, why he gave up his SX dream, what’s next for him, and more.

Jason Weigandt did the whole damn week at the Ranch and saw and heard everything that happened there. We’ll get Weege on to talk to us about what went down, who surprised, who disappointed, and more.

Jeremy Scism, the owner of AEO Powersports, has had a successful season as a privateer team owner and he’ll call in to talk about that, owning a business in this industry, silly season for 2023, and more.

Race Tech’s Chris “Checkerz” Riesenberg was at the ranch and will call in to rap about that, Race Tech, D-Bo, and more.

