Moto 3: Supermini 1 (12-15) & Supermini 2 (13-16)

All week long the Supermini classes featured head-to-head battles between KTM Orange Brigade’s Jeremy Fappani and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Leum Oehlhof and that continued in the deciding moto for both Supermini 1 (12-15) and Supermini 2 (13-16).

The third and final Supermini 1 moto saw both riders put themselves in the mix off the start, where Oehlhof had the edge initially starting a couple positions ahead of Fappani. What followed was an exceptional race in which the title combatants had to also battle against GASGAS Factory Amateur Race Team’s Tiger Wood and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon. Wood controlled the race early, as Oehlhof and Fappani fought for second. Fappani made the pass happen and then found his way into the lead. Oehlhof, meanwhile, encountered brief misfortune and dropped to fourth, which proved to be the deciding factor in the title fight. While Fappani appeared to have the moto in hand, a hard charge by Gordon in the late stages of the moto saw the Kawasaki rider move into the lead. Fappani fought back but endured some miscues that caused him to lose touch with Gordon. The Kawasaki rider brought home the moto win, but Fappani’s runner-up finish was enough to wrap up the championship.

While he missed out on a sweep of the motos, Fappani’s 1-1-2 finishes were enough to give the Arizona native his first Loretta Lynn’s title in what has served as a breakout event for the young rider.

When Fappani and Oehlhof returned to the track to kick off the final Supermini 2 moto, both riders sat a single point behind Wood in the overall classification. That ultimately set the stage for a winner-take-all moto between the three riders. When the racing got underway Wood did exactly what he needed to do and put his GASGAS at the head of the pack. The same four riders occupied the top four spots on the track as the moto took shape, where Oehlhof soon emerged as the fastest of the group. After starting fourth, Oehlhof charged up to second and stalked Wood for half of the moto before he made the winning pass. In his effort to fight back Wood encountered misfortune and crashed. While he held on to second, he lost invaluable ground to Oehlhof. Fappani, meanwhile, endured some misfortune of his own and dropped to 10th place before putting in an impressive rebound effort. However, it ended any hopes of a Supermini sweep at Oehlhof took an emphatic and championship-winning moto victory.

Oehlhof (1-4-1) and Wood (3-1-2) completed their Supermini 2 journey tied atop the overall standings, but with his Moto 3 win Oehlhof earned the all-important tiebreaker to secure his first Loretta Lynn’s title in just his second appearance at the Ranch.

Supermini 1 (12-15) Moto 3 Top 5

Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM Tiger Wood, Cairo, Ga., GASGAS Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM Nathan Abbott, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GASGAS

Supermini 1 (12-15) Overall Podium (Moto Finishes // Event Score)

Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (1-1-2 // 4) Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM (2-2-4 // 8) Tiger Wood, Cairo, Ga., GASGAS (3-3-3 // 9)

Supermini 2 (13-16) Moto 3 Top 5

Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM Tiger Wood, Cairo, Ga., GASGAS Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM Gavin Betts, Clifton Park, N.Y., KTM

Supermini 2 (13-16) Overall Podium (Moto Finishes // Event Score)

Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM (1-4-1 // 6) Tiger Wood, Cairo, Ga., GASGAS (3-1-2 // 6) Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki (4-2-3 // 9)

