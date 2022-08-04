Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. There has been so much going on this week with Loretta's of course being a focal point, but Tuesday's announcement of the SuperMotocross World Championship also has been huge news for the sport. Jason Weigandt explains more about the new series as well as what to watch for this week as Loretta's continues into the weekend. It's all brought to you courtesy of Race Tech Suspension and their patented Gold Valves.