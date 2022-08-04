Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 13
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Aug 14
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Loretta's Day 1 and SuperMotocross Talk

August 4, 2022

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. There has been so much going on this week with Loretta's of course being a focal point, but Tuesday's announcement of the SuperMotocross World Championship also has been huge news for the sport. Jason Weigandt explains more about the new series as well as what to watch for this week as Loretta's continues into the weekend. It's all brought to you courtesy of Race Tech Suspension and their patented Gold Valves.

