Did you see the announcement and approach the world supercross guys, or did Adam Bailey and those guys reach out to you? How did that contact happen? Was it the simple fact that this made more business sense, that made you want to get involved?

Again, the business side obviously allows you to stop and consider it. How I got involved, actually I never even talked with these guys. Being in the vast, different things we are, different series and whatever, we’ve got great friends in the media. Ralph Sheheen has been around forever. A great friend of mine. His main office is there. It’s probably a couple miles from one of our shops. We run into each other all the time. He knows I’m a die-hard racing fanatic to where I’m always thinking about things. We almost did a speedway program this year out on the west coast with the speedway rider, just because I love to compete. If there’s a race going on somewhere, I want to be involved in it. We were just talking. I was asking him what he had going on. He’s announcing different things. We started talking about the supercross. He’s like, “Man, you need to get back in it.” I’m like, “I would love it.” Immediately, the first thing I think of is, can we even get riders? We need to get riders that are relevant. He’s like, “There’s this opportunity. I really think you need to give some time thinking about it. Here’s the scenario.” So, I thought really long and hard about it, and at the end, I said, you know what? I think I might be able to make it work. I have to be a little bit careful because my wife wants to strangle me sometimes. We need a race team. I’ve got her convinced. I can’t go to all of them anyway, so it’s not like it’s going to take even more away from me. It makes sense for a long-term plan because I know there’s a little bit of turmoil between different series and things, but I truly believe it should be good for everybody.

I believe that from a standpoint of if I invested in Chad Reed launching a team, it’s got to be like this back to ground zero every single year, which was the problem I had. Somebody gets offered $5,000 more dollars, or a better opportunity, and they’re gone. Who’s going to be at Anaheim 1 this year? That’s the part I hated. So, this aspect, we know there’s set income, whether it’s profitable or not because initially it’s not going to be profitable, but it still makes business sense and it’s part of the format to grow to. So, I’m like, I can invest in that because this isn’t a one-and-done. This will work well with what we’re trying to do to get to a bigger footprint. We won the world championship in ’20, and then the end of ’19, the beginning of ’20, and then COVID hit. Everything stopped. So, we were already trying to get abroad. This was just the perfect timing of we can now expand. This year we’re going to run – we already run in Canada, but we’re going to run in five different countries. Next year with what we’re doing with Indy Car and NASCAR and stuff and IMSA, we’re going to be in 13 or 14 different countries. That’s pretty interesting, from a big picture standpoint.

How did you come together with Dave Antolak? He’s run race teams before. He’s been in the industry forever. How did you and Dave hook up, and how’s that going?

When we were in 2007, 2008, I ran the supercross team out of my shop in North Carolina and did the outdoor. At the same time, I wanted to go run arenacross. Sitting down thinking about it, how do we advertise the overheads and the bikes and the people? So, to a certain degree, the more racing you can do, the more you can offset all this stuff. Well, I got hooked up with Dave through an associate. I’m like, “Look, here’s what I want to do. I can support you with the management and bringing the sponsors over, but I need to run in conjunction with my supercross.” So, we hit it off. Dave is one of those guys. He’s getting old like us. He’s been around 30 years. He’s raced overseas. He’s run supercross. He’s run arenacross.

We won a championship and half the races. We did it with two of our NASCAR sponsors. We did it twice with Jeff Gibson and once with Josh Demuth. So, it was great. That really helped me grow. We actually extended that after we stopped the supercross, because they got to be to where we just didn’t have the funding. It was getting to be pretty financially draining. But we still extended the arenacross. One of my first thoughts was, who can help me make phone calls? Because I’m extremely hands-on, and working with the riders, the parts guys, et cetera. I got to where I just couldn’t field all the calls. I was like, “Dave, I know you’re kind of semi-retired…” He’s been involved with UFO and dealerships. I’m like, “Look. I need to ramp up here. I’ve got 80% of this done, but the last 20% is going to be as much work as the 80%.” I sucked him back into the mob. He’s a general manager for the supercross program. I know for sure I’ve got him for two years before he gets back on the rocking chair. I’m really excited. This is all about people, and I for sure want to have fun, but I told Dave that we’re putting this together not to try to derive an income right now. Right now we’re going to try to build an extremely strong team and to go try to win a world championship for our sponsors.

Savatgy, Breece, Shane McElrath. Some of the names I’ve heard. I don't know if you want to confirm them?

Those are some of the names that I’ve heard, too. There’s an official announcement coming out soon. Obviously, you’re way deeper into the rumor mill even than I am. You got good intel. Everything is coming out here really quickly. I kind of wanted the correlation with the series and some of our sponsors. Racer X and Pulp, you’re the two big ones, so if I can have you guys on board, it’s as good as anything.