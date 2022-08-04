Washington native Carson Brown loves to ride just about anything with two wheels. So it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise that he showed up to his home race of Washougal on a YZ250 two-stroke. Still, crashing in the first turn only to get back up and finish 15th the first moto on that two-stroke is damn impressive. Carson took a break from riding clapped out 1987 CR125s and helping out at his family’s pit bike company BBR, to give us the lowdown on Washougal and his future plans.

Racer X: So, Carson, you showed up to Washougal on a 250 two-stroke, what was behind that decision?

Carson Brown: So basically, to do a national on a 450, or just in general, is just super expensive to do. And I had a 250 two-stroke that I had been riding a little bit and I kind of threw around the idea to Mitch Payton at Pro Circuit and Dirt Bike magazine and they were like “Let’s make this happen.” All of the sponsors are super into the two-stroke stuff and they’re super willing to help out, just because they know it’s going to get all of the fans involved and media coverage and all that. And at the end of the day, it’s just extremely fun to do and see how it stacks up.

For sure, so how under powered were you going up the hills? Did it really effect you or do you think it suited the track well?

Yeah, going up Horsepower Hill I was definitely getting smoked up that thing, there’s no way around it. But the biggest problem for me was probably the sand section because you go off that big single and jump into the sand and I was just getting sucked down on that bike super bad. But the cool thing was, to do a national on a two-stroke, most of the tracks are dug super deep, but Washougal is about as hard pack as its going to get. So honestly if there is a track to kind of favor it, I think it was that one. But still it was definitely extremely underpowered.