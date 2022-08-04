Moto 1: Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

After a strong start to his week on Tuesday, NSA Yamaha Factory Amateur Team’s Logan Best entered the first moto of Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C with confidence and momentum that made him one of the favorites to make the first statement. He was expected to also be challenged by Monster Energy Husqvarna’s Casey Cochran.

However, when the gate dropped it was BJ Stevens Inc. KTM’s Noah Stevens who emerged with the STACYC Holeshot and the lead. With the clear track ahead of him Stevens quickly opened a multi-second gap on the field as Best slotted into second and looked to track down the lead. The lead pair rode consistently fast laps that allowed them to sprint away from the rest of the field.

Despite Best’s constant presence over the entirety of the moto, Stevens never put a wheel wrong and was able to wrap up a wire-to-wire victory ahead of his Yamaha rival. Cochran was able to finish on the podium in third but was never a factor following a sixth-place start.

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C Moto 1 Top 5

Noah Stevens, Danbury, N.C., KTM Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Klark Robbins, Shamong, N.J., KTM Thor Powell, Cairo, Ga., Yamaha

Moto 1: Supermini 1 (12-15) & Supermini 2 (13-16)

Typically, one of the most competitive races at Loretta Lynn’s, the Supermini classes were expected to see several riders contend for the title. When all was said and done with the opening motos of both Supermini 1 (12-15) and Supermini 2 (13-16) the same four riders occupied the top four positions across both motos. Leading the way was the KTM duo of Jeremy Fappani and Leum Oehlhof, who traded wins and set the stage for a compelling championship battle.

Fappani put himself in a perfect position to start the Supermini 1 (12-15) moto, as the KTM Orange Brigade rider grabbed the STACYC Holeshot and easily sprinted out to a big lead. Fappani was a picture of consistency over the course of the moto and enjoyed an advantage of more than 10 seconds on the field by the time the moto reached its halfway point. Behind him Oehlhof was hard at work trying to overcome a 10th-place start. The Rides Unlimited KTM rider was impressive in his climb through the pack, passing multiple riders each lap early on. He eventually made his way into second but was nearly 20 seconds off the lead. Fappani enjoyed one of the most dominant rides of the week thus far and took a commanding wire-to-wire win as Oehlhof followed in a distant second. GASGAS Factory Amateur Race Team’s Tiger Wood finished third, fighting back from a seventh-place start.

The head-to-head battle between Fappani and Oehlhof that never came to fruition in the previous moto proved to be the showcase element of Moto 1 in Supermini 2 (13-16). After both riders positioned themselves near the front of the field off the start, they moved to the head of the pack before the completion of the opening lap, with Oehlhof leading the way. The two riders shadowed one another for several laps and put on an impressive display of mini-bike prowess. Near the halfway point of the moto Oehlhof dug deep to push the pace and forced a small miscue from Fappani that proved to be the difference maker. The lead continued to grow and Oehlhof cruised to the moto win, with Fappani second and Wood once again in third.

The top five finishers in the moto for each respective class occupied a spot inside the top three for at least one lap, which is evident of the competitiveness of the Supermini divisions.

Supermini 1 (12-15) Moto 1 Top 5

Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., KTM Tiger Wood, Cairo, Ga., GASGAS Landen Gordon, Atascadero, Calif., Kawasaki Gavin Betts, Clifton Park, N.Y., KTM

Supermini 2 (13-16) Moto 1 Top 5