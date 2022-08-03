Results Archive
Gallery: Loretta Lynn's Tuesday

August 3, 2022 10:00am
by:

Our own Align Media is at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch for the 41st annual event this week to capture all the action, from creek play to the motos to the podium interviews and everything in between.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check out all their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of their best photos from Tuesday at the Ranch.

  • AL1_3126 Align Media
  • AL1_3015 Align Media
  • AL1_3386 Align Media
  • AL1_3526 Align Media
  • AL1_3500 Align Media
  • AL1_2972 Align Media
  • AL1_3797 Align Media
  • AL1_3647 Align Media
  • AL1_3734 Align Media
  • AL1_3847 Align Media
  • AL1_3803 Align Media
  • AL1_5459 Align Media
  • AL1_4539 Align Media
  • AL1_4795 Align Media
  • AL1_5118 Align Media
  • AL1_4839 Align Media
  • AL1_3970 Align Media
  • AL1_5372 Align Media
  • AL1_4964 Align Media
  • AL1_4165 Align Media
  • AL1_5215 Align Media
  • AL1_5451 Align Media
  • AL1_4642 Align Media
  • AL1_4859 Align Media
  • AL1_4006 Align Media
  • AL1_3662 Align Media
  • AL1_3605 Align Media
