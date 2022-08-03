Matti Rebounds

Matti Jorgensen (KTM) did not have the start he wanted to in the 450 B first moto. The Denmark native had just made his way into third place when he suffered a rear wheel issue without crashing—which we saw at least a handful of different riders suffer today—before eventually finishing only seven laps and officially scoring 40th. However, Jorgensen came out and rebounded to win the 250 B first moto in impressive fashion in a stacked class.

In the opening lap of that first 250 B class, Evan Ferry (Yamaha) holeshot but went down and it collected Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) as well, as the #38 accidently slammed into his fellow BluCru member’s machine. The collision left Deegan’s rear wheel damaged, and he was soon riding along side of the track as he headed for the pits, with his messed-up wheel kept him from finishing the race. Enter Jorgensen, who capitalized on the situation and took over the race lead. It was not easy though, as Preston Boespflug (Kawasaki) and Ferry applied pressure. Still, Jorgensen rode well and led the rest of the race to take the checkered flag. Boespflug and Ferry finished second and third, respectively, ahead of Daxton Bennick (KTM) and Dayton Briggs (KTM). Deegan scored an official result that matched his race number: 38th. I counted eight broken spokes in photos I got of him as he rode back to the pits. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider will look to rebound in his first Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C moto on Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time.