HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (August 3, 2022) - The opening gate drops of 2022 gathering of the world’s largest motocross event formally kicked off the 41st running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship on Tuesday from Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn Ranch. A total of 23 motos were on tap on Day 1, with a bright and early start time of 7:30 a.m. Central Time, which began the weeklong journey to crown 36 AMA National Champions.

Moto 1: Open Pro Sport

One of the most high-profile divisions at Loretta Lynn’s is Open Pro Sport, which features the cream of the crop of amateur talent. New faces have merged with familiar names for 2022, setting the stage for a wide-open battle for the title.

Coming into Tuesday’s opening moto, the spotlight centered on the rivalry between Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Ryder DiFrancesco and Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas. Unfortunately, the head-to-head battle so many had hoped for never came to fruition as a challenging opening lap for Hymas left him deep in the field, while DiFrancesco positioned himself near the head of the pack.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Heath Harrison held the early advantage of Moto 1, as the STACYC Holeshot put him in front and allowed him to control the first half of the moto. After initially starting second, DiFrancesco faced some adversity of his own and dropped to fifth early on but was able to compose himself and mount a comeback. As the Kawasaki rider continued his pursuit of the lead, Hymas’ fortunes took another hit and saw him drop all the way to 35th in the running order, which effectively ended his hopes to contend.

DiFrancesco methodically made his way back into the mix and soon was a force to be reckoned with as the fastest rider on the track. Harrison lost his hold of the lead to Monster Energy/SlamLife Racing Honda’s Cole Martinez, who paced the field for a single lap before DiFrancesco seized control of the moto just past the halfway point. Once out front, the California native ran away for the Moto 1 win. A hotly contested battle for the remaining spots on the overall saw dramatic position changes on the final lap, from which Pure Outlaw Yamaha’s Gage Linville emerged in second, with NSA Yamaha Factory Amateur Team’s Gavin Towers third. Hymas finished with a resilient effort for 14th place.

Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results