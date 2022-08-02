While the Feld family purchased the promotional reigns of AMA Supercross in 2008, many of the same familiar faces stayed with the company through the ownership switch. The industry, riders, and media have long known supercross principals like Dave Prater, Todd Jendro, and Mike Muye, but rare is it for the media to get access to Kenneth Feld, the Chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment. Today’s announcement of the new SuperMotocross World Championship is a big deal, though, and Kenneth gave us some time on the phone to give us an overview of the motives behind the project, and the process it took to get there, and his take on the sport.

Racer X: First of all, and I think this is something all fans want to know, what’s your level of interest in supercross? Just give us your take on supercross as a sport and an entertainment property?

Kenneth Feld: Well, as you know, we acquired supercross in 2008, so 2009 was really our first season. I was really enthralled with the sport, as a spectator sport. I’ll just tell you that I’m not a rider, but to see this sport and the athletes, I don’t think they get the respect, outside of motocross and supercross fans, for the true athletes that they are. The performance level is higher than anything else I’ve ever been involved with. There has to be perfection, because there’s a lot more than just a missed pass or striking out if you get it wrong. Everything is on the line. I also think it’s very interesting, and it goes back to the origination of the sport, to see people working with machines. In this sport, it’s synchronized in a way you don’t see anywhere else. I was enthralled, so it was really motivating to me when we first got Monster Energy Supercross. My first thing was, How can we get more people to see this? How can we get more fan interest? That’s really been the mission at our company ever since the acquisition. It’s really interesting because we’ve been looking for ways to grow it and engage our partners at the OEMs more.

If you think about it, it’s sort of unique, because the first part of the year you have Monster Energy Supercross, through May, and then you have the whole summer with Pro Motocross with MX Sports Pro Racing. Many of the same people, same teams, same riders, same equipment, but it’s so separated. What we’ve found, because we’ve done a lot of research over the years, is a lot of hardcore supercross fans and hardcore motocross fans, they cross over, but now with the SuperMotocross, the playoffs, the World Championship, it ties it all together with a lot of continuity. Think about this: you’ve got 31 events over a 10-month period, so you satisfy fans year-round with the season. Every week we’re in a different location and different challenges come into play. We think this is the way to really enhance the overall interest in the sport, and have continuity from the OEMs, our partners, so they get the full benefit. The final goal, which is the primary goal, is to get more fans to appreciate what it takes, to appreciate these athletes, and then enjoy the sport.