Feld’s primary goal was exponential growth.

“I can tell you from day 1, Kenneth believed that,” Prater says. “He would tell us that the sum is greater than the parts. One plus one equals three, at least, and the aggregate value is much more than individual championships by themselves.”

“I said, well, my TV contract is up,” Coombs-Russell explains. “Take it to market for us.”

There are many huge upsides to this process, but just to keep this story out of the weeds and keep you interested, here’s the finish: selling two series together as one season-long TV property, and including a final playoff-style set of three rounds with a cool tagline like SuperMotocross World Championship, gets TV executives excited. The two series believe they can capture a bigger bounty for TV rights than by working individually. Because of that influx of capital, there’s an increase in purse money coming, both at the individual races and in a title bonus at those final events. Probably better promotion, too. All sports need better TV, and also more TV revenue to pay the athletes. Combining the two series into one media deal does that.

How different is today’s relationship? Previously, the two series had TV deals that expired on opposite years. The offsetting contracts literally prevented the two series from shopping for TV together. When MX Sports’ TV deal expired at the end of 2021, it could easily have entered into new multi-year deals, but chose instead to take a one-year deal to align the timing with supercross. The series stuck with long-time sponsor Lucas Oil and its Lucas Oil Productions TV arm, with MAVTV and MAVTV Plus. That streaming app never quite worked properly, and has now moved over to FloRacing. Streaming the races this summer hasn’t been as effective as it should be. The sport, as a whole, is always fighting for visibility on TV and the media market in general. Perhaps selling itself as one can improve the situation.

“We think this is the way to really enhance the overall interest in the sport and have continuity from the OEMs, our partners, so they get the full benefit,” Feld says. “The final goal, which is the primary goal, is to get more fans to appreciate what it takes, to appreciate these athletes, and the enjoy the sport.”

“I made the comment at one of the meetings recently that we’re kind of a C-level sport,” Kawasaki Racing’s Bruce Stjernstrom says. “People laugh at that, but then the same people will say, ‘I can’t believe golf gets so much TV coverage!’ They pay more prize money to 20th place than we pay for both series all year. So I think the idea of a year-long series, encompassing both series, even some additional events, is very intriguing for television people who can give us a better opportunity on TV to make this segment more important to people who aren’t in the paddock. It's something people expect—who is the best guy? We’ve come to accept the way things are, but once you get outside of our paddock, people scratch their heads over probably 50 percent of the things that we do.”

Teams are excited because they feel more involved in the decision making than ever before—yes, ever before, to De Coster’s point. A new steering committee has been formed where teams get to weigh in on rules, officiating, and the future.

“We always had team meetings before, but never anything happened from them,” De Coster says. “Pretty soon the meetings just faded away, because people were tired of sitting around talking and talking without any concrete action. This definitely feels different—it feels like a ‘working together’ atmosphere instead of working against each other atmosphere. Before there was always a feeling that we were trying to take advantage of things or take things we didn’t deserve, and maybe that was from both sides. Now there’s really talk about cooperating and exchanging ideas. I’ve never felt this way before.”

“The key word is exponential,” Prater says. “The teams’ excitement is exponential from what it would have been if we had done something by ourselves. I don’t even know if we would have had any excitement if we had done something by ourselves, like a new Monster Energy Cup event or whatever it could have been. But coming together, it’s been refreshing to see these guys getting legitimately excited.”