450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 13
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Aug 14
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Wake-Up Call

August 1, 2022 10:30am
by:

Canadian triple crown Championship

Round 8 (of 9) of MX Tour — Deschambault — Deschambault, Québec, Canada

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 9 (of 17) — Peoria Motorcycle Club — Peoria, Illinois

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Other Championship Standings

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Through Round 8 (of 12)

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia355
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia327
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan306
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States275
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States207
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States194
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States192
8Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
9Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States169
10Stilez Robertson
Bakersfield, CA United States169
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States364
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States359
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States285
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany274
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States251
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States236
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States219
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States198
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States166
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States157
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 14 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia605
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland483
3Jorge Prado Spain465
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands442
5Maxime Renaux France441
6Ruben Fernandez Spain342
7Brian Bogers Netherlands332
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa312
9Pauls Jonass Latvia287
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium239
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium590
2Tom Vialle France567
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany469
4Kevin Horgmo Norway410
5Thibault Benistant France378
6Andrea Adamo Italy365
7Mikkel Haarup Denmark358
8Stephen Rubini France321
9Kay De Wolf Netherlands320
10Isak Gifting Sweden255
Full Standings

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 5 (of 10) 

Overall Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
