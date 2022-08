Kris Keefer brings out Fox Racing's Kenny Day, David Martinez, and Eddie Laret as they ride and discuss the 2023 Honda CRF450R. With 50th anniversary edition graphics and loads of subtle changes to the machine from the 2022 model to this one, Keefer explains what works well about this machine. After the crew rides the bike, they discuss how it feels compared to prior models and other brands.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2023 Honda CRF450R