Live Timing and Results from Loretta Lynn’s
Follow along with all the action from the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch with the live timing and scoring page on MXSports.com. You can follow along with practice on Monday (August 1), as well as the racing throughout each day Tuesday (August 2) through Saturday (August 6).
To view the results from all classes from the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.
Starting on Tuesday (August 2), the race motos will start at 8:30 a.m. ET and the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com.
View the race order to view the full event schedule day by day.
View the special events schedule.
View the official rider roster/alternate lists.
Follow Racer X Online's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as Loretta Lynn MX's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full coverage from the championship.
Image by Mitch Kendra