With the 41st annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch just around the corner, we thought we would share a reminder that there were AMA Youth and Amateur Nationals before Loretta Lynn's Ranch was ever a thing. The races moved around from year to year, and stopped at tracks like Carlsbad Raceway, Baja Acres, Brownsville City Park, Freddy Van's, the old Hangtown at Plymouth, and more.

During the COVID-19 shutdown we worked on sourcing as many of those old results and events as we could, with the help of past amateur greats like Ferrell McCollough, Troy Bradshaw, Jimmy McCaffery, and even David Bailey. Here are the results we were able to gather so far.

Check out more on the AMA Amateur/Minicycle Nationals from 1975 to 1979 below: