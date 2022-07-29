Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Full Schedule

Shane McElrath Confirms End of Husqvarna Fill-In Deal

July 29, 2022 3:15pm | by:
Shane McElrath’s time as a fill-in rider with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has officially come to a close. Following injuries to both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart, McElrath was brought onto the team as a fill-in rider initially for the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. However, with Wilson and Stewart still sidelined indefinitely at the time, McElrath remained on a #12 Husqvarna FC 450.

But now that the Husqvarna team is expecting to have both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart back for the ninth-round Unadilla National, McElrath’s time with the team has come to an end.

The post-race Husqvarna press release stated, “fill-in rider Shane McElrath lined up for his final bout with the team at Washougal.”

The #12 said the following in the release:

“Washougal was a tough race day. I had pretty good qualifying session but as the track developed more, I struggled on finding a flow out there. I’m happy with my effort and the progress that we’ve made. It’s not easy out there. I’m content with where we’re at but I know I have some more to give and I’m going to keep working regardless of what the future holds. I’m just happy for this opportunity and it’s definitely taught me a lot, so I’m excited.”

Today, McElrath confirmed on social media that his team with the team is over. Below is his full post:

“Man! What a summer it has been. Started out the summer on a 4 race fill-in with the @rockstarenergy @husqvarnafactoryracing team and thankfully it turned in to 8! Want to thank the whole Austrian group for the opportunity to represent them and work alongside of everyone. Thank you @hinzfifty7 @nramsey25 @ultibro @amos528 @toddbrown3500 for the hard work, the great time, and for letting me get behind the gate again!”

McElrath recorded four top-ten overall finishes and five top-ten moto finishes in his 16 motos with Husqvarna—his best a fifth in the second moto at the Thunder Valley National. In his final ride with the Austrian brand, McElrath finished 14-10 for 13th overall and received the RC Battery Hard Charger Award after going from 34th officially after the first full lap to 14th at the checkered flag following a first-turn pileup.

Our Kris Keefer took to Twitter last night to say he believes McElrath will be on a Yamaha YZ450F for the final rounds, although the #12 has not officially announced his plans just yet. The ninth-round Unadilla National is set for August 13 in New Berlin, New York.

McElrath remounting in the first turn at the Washougal National.
McElrath remounting in the first turn at the Washougal National. Align Media

