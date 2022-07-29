- Honestly, I blame Wil Hahn for all of this.

- I had heard that Tom Vialle wanted to race in the USA because he didn't want to move up to the MXGP class which is the rule when you win two MX2 titles over there. But he's had two so-so GPs in a row and our guy Jago Geerts has a nice points lead now which means that Tom is not looking like he's going to win two titles. I guess he's still coming though? The French guys I talk to say that, unlike other countrymen, Tom doesn't have a lot of SX experience so that might be an adjustment for him here.

[Here's an interesting note from Davey: KTM will have three second-generation riders on their team next year: Max Vohland and Tom Vialle here in the states and Liam Everts in MX2 in Europe.]

- I called Rick Ware Racing on Monday's PulpMX Show to try and get Cade Clason (our co-host) and Benny Bloss (on the phone) rides for the upcoming WSX series. Unfortunately, nobody picked up at the office but Rick himself did get my number and texted me back! We spoke today about his intentions with the team, the WSX itself and more. Look for that on Racer X here next week.

- Rick wouldn't confirm it but it seems like his team will be Joey Savatgy (on Kawasaki), Ryan Breece (on Yamaha) in 450's and Shane McElrath on the 250 which leaves him with one spot in the 250 class.

- I spoke to some VIP's at Feld at Washougal and I think I can confirm that the Yamaha LCQ Challenge race will be back in some form in 2023. I'm fighting hard to be one of the main events of the night but they're probably going to tell me to pound sand.

- Weege is calling some street bike racing somewhere in Minnesota (money makes the monkey dance!) but him and I did a Leatt ReRaceables this week with Mike Kiedrowski talking about his 125 National title defense in 1990 and the final round at Unadilla. Mike was quite angry about this race but mostly he was mad at his own team! Listen in to find out more.

- I talked to Carson Brown this week about his great ride at Washougal on a YZ250 two-stroke. The dude came from a first turn crash in moto one to 15th! He really can ride anything! Listen to the show here.

Hey, Watch It!