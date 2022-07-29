They say Loretta’s is the World’s Greatest Family Motocross Vacation, so it’s no surprise to see plenty of moms, dads, siblings, and more appearing in the Loretta Lynn’s Vault results together. There are many examples, but today we pluck Sioux City, Iowa’s, Mackenzie McAdoo from the list. Her brother is current Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo. Hey, Cam has gone on to win supercross races, but he admits big sis set the pace in the house early on.

“She deserves it, she’s a badass!” wrote Cameron to us in a text. “She was faster than me until I got on a supermini!”

Having someone to chase at every track helped push Cameron to go faster.

“Yeah. I definitely give her tons of credit for being where I am today,” he said. “She made me so competitive because she beat me up all my life. She was always better than me at everything!”

Well there you have it, brotherly love toward big sis. Family time really means something when it comes to Loretta’s.

Check out MacKenzie McAdoo’s Loretta Lynn’s results.