MX Sports Announces Return of Event Partners for 2022 Loretta Lynn's

With its distinction as the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories Parts Unlimited continues its role as one of the longest supporting partners of Loretta Lynn’s. Along with its renowned house brand Thor, the presence of these feature partners will once again have strong presence at the Ranch.

With tens of thousands of parts, accessories, riding gear, tires, and so much more, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has become a one-stop shop for any enthusiast’s motocross and powersports needs. The industry leading retailer has been one of the most ardent supporters of amateur motocross and will once again return as a feature partner.

As one of the biggest names in eyewear, Oakley’s presence and contribution to the motocross industry is second-to-none. The biggest and most successful names in American motocross have trusted Oakley’s elite and innovative line of goggles for decades, while also showcasing the cutting-edge style and technology of the brand’s lifestyle sunglasses. The list of athletes wearing Oakley at the Ranch all week will be a who’s who of top amateur talent.

VP Racing Fuels has been the choice of champions for decades in the sport of motocross. As the world leader in race fuel technology, VP has powered the biggest names in racing to race wins and titles for more than 50 years. The brand also features a respected lineup of lubricants, coolants, and additives.

Developed by world-class endurance athletes, including the likes of the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath, ARMA boasts a lineup of nutritional proteins, pre-workout, and electrolyte formulas that can provide a winning edge to competitors. With a growing list of athletes like Chad Reed, Adam Cianciarulo, and Nick Wey, ARMA’s presence within the motocross industry continues to grow and Loretta Lynn’s serves as an ideal recruiting ground for increased rider support.

The list of additional event partners features many of the most respected companies in the industry:

Since its inception nearly 50 years ago in Southern California, FMF Racinghas developed the finest motorcycle exhausts available in the marketplace, with an unwavering commitment to quality that has produced countless champions and established one of the most recognizable brands in the industry.

Alpinestarshas become a mainstay in the sport of motocross thanks to its distinction as one of most dynamic and prominent manufacturers of safety equipment in the industry, notably its line of Tech boots and Supertech helmets.

Cometic Gasket is a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance gaskets and engine sealing solutions and has become one of the most widely used applications for both original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket scene.

As the most widely-used tire brand in American motocross, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires is a name synonymous with the sport and its Geomax line of premium off-road rubber has become the choice of champions across all levels of racing.

With a lineage bred on the pavement of America’s most beloved speedways, Hoosier Racing Tire has a pedigree built on success that is destined to bring a winning formula to the demanding world of off-road motorcycle racing.

With a commanding global presence in both two and four wheel racing disciplines, Pirelli Tire is one of the world’s premier tire manufacturers. With a strong lineage in off-road motorcycle racing, Pirelli continues to grow its legacy in American motocross with its Scorpion MX line of tires.

Wiseco is the world leader in the manufacturing of high-performance, forged pistons for an array of industries, particularly in powersports where its products are widely used across all levels of motocross. ProX Racing Parts supplies genuine replacement products to the powersports industry which meet or exceed OEM quality standards.

With its patented Omni-Directional Suspension (ODS) system, 6D Helmets has provided enhanced protection for riders for the past decade, mitigating the risks associated with rotational motion in the event of a crash.

Tucker Freight Lines is a specialized trucking company that has been an industry-leading open deck trucking company since 1956, specializing in hauling freight from steel, machinery, tanks, drywall, roofing materials, and much more, in addition to dry van freight solutions and freight brokerage services.

The decorated annual summer tradition that is the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will turn Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, into the global epicenter of the motocross world as athletes young and old look to add their names to the decorated Loretta Lynn’s legacy. Thousands of riders will converge on these hallowed grounds in a pursuit of an AMA National Championship, where 108 total motos across 36 different classes of competition for riders of all ages and progressive skill levels will determine the best amateur racers on the planet.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.