Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Origins of AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

July 29, 2022 4:00pm | by:
Listen: Origins of AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

How did the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch come about? When was it first started? We take you through the journey of its inception.

In this special edition of the Racer X Podcast produced in 2018, Brett Smith of @wewentfast takes us on a documentary-style journey into the genesis of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and what amateur racing life was like before 1982. Characters include Ron and Dick Lechien, Davey Coombs, Rita Coombs, Todd DeHoop, Tim Cotter, Rick “Super Hunky” Seiman, and more.

When the family is hanging out together at the Ranch this weekend, this podcast is a great listen!

Read more on the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship:

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now