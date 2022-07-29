Results Archive
Full Slate of Special Events to Complement 2022 Loretta Lynn’s

July 29, 2022 2:50pm | by:
Full Slate of Special Events to Complement 2022 Loretta Lynn’s

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mere days remain until the motocross racing world descends on Middle Tennessee’s storied Loretta Lynn Ranch for the annual summer spectacle of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. While the weeklong event will put the world’s finest amateur talent against one another from August 1-6, the energy and excitement won’t be limited to the racetrack as MX Sports has curated a full slate of special events to complement the 108 motos on deck next week.

2022 Loretta Lynn's Special Event Schedule 

Festivities will kick off on the eve of the National, on Sunday, July 31, with the Monster Energy Country Music Festival, headlined by Scotty McCreery. After the lone practice day concludes on Monday, August 1, competitors will have the opportunity to take tips from two of the sport’s biggest stars as former AMA Pro Motocross Champions Zach Osborne and Cooper Webb lead Trackside Talk. The night wraps up with Osborne as a special guest for S’mores Night.

The opening day of motos on Tuesday, August 2, will see one of the newest inductees into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Ryan Villopoto sign for attendees at the Yamaha bLU cRU Autograph Signing. After the on-track action wraps up, the STACYC Jam Fest will keep the competitive energy rolling for the non-racers looking for a shot at victory.

Another hot day of racing on Wednesday, August 3, will conclude with a nice cool down with the first Loretta Lynn’s Pool Party, which will feature a special guest in four-time Loretta Lynn’s Champion and current GASGAS Factory Racing rider Justin Barcia. The fun continues with a Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Demo with Keith Sayers and team, while FMF Line Dancing will bring the night to a close.

On Thursday, August 4, current Pro Motocross 250 Class stars Justin Cooper and Levi Kitchen will join the Yamaha bLU cRU Autograph Session. Post-race activities will be highlighted by VP Fuels Movie Night, with a feature presentation of the iconic motocross documentary On Any Sunday.

As tensions rise on the closing days of the National and champions are crowned, the energy off the track will become even more loose and fun when the motos conclude. On Friday, August 5, the beloved Loretta Lynn Kennel Club Dog Show will see man’s best friend step into the spotlight before the annual Yamaha/MotoTees Talent Show showcases the finest off-bike talent at the Ranch. 

The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will draw to a celebratory close on Saturday, August 6, with the Monster Energy Award Ceremony where all 36 newly crowned AMA National Champions will be honored and the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner will be announced.

2022 Special Event Highlights

Sunday, July 31

  • 4:45 p.m. CT   Monster Energy Country Music Festival

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

  • 1:00 p.m. CT   Yamaha bLU cRU Autograph Session with Ryan Villopoto
  • 7:30 p.m. CT   STACYC Jam Fest

Wednesday, August 3

  • 6:00 p.m. CT   Loretta Lynn’s Pool Party with Justin Barcia
  • 7:30 p.m. CT   Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Demo with Keith Sayers
  • 8:30 p.m. CT   FMF Line Dancing

Thursday, August 4

  • 1:00 p.m. CT   Yamaha bLU cRU Autographs with Justin Cooper & Levi Kitchen
  • 8:30 p.m. CT   VP Fuels Movie Night: On Any Sunday

Friday, August 5

  • 7:00 p.m. CT   Loretta Lynn Kennel Club Dog Show
  • 8:00 p.m. CT   Yamaha/MotoTees Talent Show

Saturday, August 6

  • 4:30 p.m. CT   Monster Energy Awards Ceremony

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

