Full Slate of Special Events to Complement 2022 Loretta Lynn’s

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mere days remain until the motocross racing world descends on Middle Tennessee’s storied Loretta Lynn Ranch for the annual summer spectacle of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. While the weeklong event will put the world’s finest amateur talent against one another from August 1-6, the energy and excitement won’t be limited to the racetrack as MX Sports has curated a full slate of special events to complement the 108 motos on deck next week.

Festivities will kick off on the eve of the National, on Sunday, July 31, with the Monster Energy Country Music Festival, headlined by Scotty McCreery. After the lone practice day concludes on Monday, August 1, competitors will have the opportunity to take tips from two of the sport’s biggest stars as former AMA Pro Motocross Champions Zach Osborne and Cooper Webb lead Trackside Talk. The night wraps up with Osborne as a special guest for S’mores Night.

The opening day of motos on Tuesday, August 2, will see one of the newest inductees into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Ryan Villopoto sign for attendees at the Yamaha bLU cRU Autograph Signing. After the on-track action wraps up, the STACYC Jam Fest will keep the competitive energy rolling for the non-racers looking for a shot at victory.