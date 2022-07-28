Main image courtesy of Yamaha/Bavo Swijgers

The following is from Infront Moto Racing, on behalf of the Royal Dutch Motorcyclists Association:

Team Netherlands Announce Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Rider Selection

At the end of September, Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen will be behind the starting gate in the United States for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for Team Netherlands.

This year’s Motocross of Nations (MXoN) will be hosted on the RedBud MX track in the US state of Michigan; the same track where the Monster Energy FIM MXoN was held in 2018. Glenn Coldenhoff in particular has fond memories of that race, as he finished first there in both races in 2018. Something he did again in 2019 in Assen, where the Dutch team – including Calvin Vlaanderen – became the winners in front of their home audience.

Glenn Coldenhoff is enthusiastic about his participation: “Competing for the Netherlands is always something special and that I can do this for the tenth time is great!”

Calvin Vlaanderen also agrees: “I have no doubt that the Nations will bring out the best in me.”

Kay De Wolf, debuting in the Motocross of Nations, adds: “I am happy and grateful that I can make my debut in TeamNL.”

Barry Forschelen, team manager of the Team Netherlands, about his selection: “The well-known luxury of great Dutch motocross riders – with a full Dutch podium during the MXGP in Lommel as the highlight of this year – immediately imposes a heavy task for me, in my first year as team manager for TeamNL. Glenn and Calvin were chosen as they have the most experience with the team. They both know the circuit in RedBud and they were also part of the historic MXoN victory for the Netherlands in 2019. For the young, talented Kay De Wolf, this is the ideal opportunity to make his debut during the MXoN.”

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will take place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, United States.