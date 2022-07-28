STACYC Stability Cycle Returns as Feature Partner of Loretta Lynn’s

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — MX Sports has announced the return of STACYC Stability Cycle as a feature partner of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The pioneer of motorized stability cycles for “little rippers” continues to foster the next generation of riders and with its presence at the 41st running of the world’s single-largest motocross event, which will take place from August 1-6 at Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn Ranch, STACYC will engage directly with enthusiasts of the sport through a variety of interactive opportunities.

Highlighting STACYC’s activation at the Ranch will be the return of CAMP STACYC, motocross’ version of summer camp. Here, “little rippers” will be able to test their skills on the specialized track made just for the 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE models designed for the youngest riders. Additionally, STACYC’s new 18eDRIVE and 20eDRIVE models, aimed at facilitating the continued development and progression of youth riders, will be on display all week.

“The Loretta’s Championship is always a favorite for the team at STACYC on several levels,” said Matt Schumann, Vice President Marketing, STACYC, Inc. “CAMP STACYC allows the youngest kids to experience riding and the confidence that instills for the first time, all while older brothers and sisters are racing at the highest level in amateur motocross. MX Sports and motocross community make this week in Tennessee one we look forward to for years to come.”

On the racetrack, STACYC will play an integral role in each and every one of the 108 motos that will be contested over the course of the week across 36 different classes as the holeshot sponsor. Arguably the most critical element of success in any race, the STACYC Holeshot will be the first opportunity for racers to gain the early advantage over their competitors.

“STACYC’s support of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship has allowed this prestigious event to establish an even stronger connection to the families and young racers who chase their dreams at Loretta Lynn Ranch each summer,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “Their groundbreaking stability cycles provide an ideal starting point for the youngest of riders to begin their two-wheel journey in a safe and controlled manner, and CAMP STACYC provides a dedicated space for these little rippers to test their skills. All this, combined with their title support of the holeshot, has developed into one of the most highly engaging partnerships that has had a significant impact on the industry and the development of the next generation of riders.”

STACYC was founded in Southern California in 2018, introducing an innovative entry-level option to the motorcycle industry for kids to begin their two-wheel journey. The battery powered stability cycles can be introduced as a balance bike, allowing first-time riders to find their own comfort aboard two wheels before making the transition to a powered option, which features a true twist-throttle design that teaches kids how to operate the throttle and manage power output.

Originally consisting of the 12eDRIVE model for the youngest of riders and 16eDRIVE model for riders with a little more size and experience, STACYC’s immediate success and impact on the industry led to the brand’s acquisition by Harley-Davidson and has now resulted in the introduction of two new models to facilitate the continued progression of youth riders - the 18eDRIVE and 20eDRIVE.